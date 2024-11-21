Kahuna Selected By UCHealth to Transform Competency Management for Thousands of Nurses

HOUSTON, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahuna Workforce Solutions (Kahuna) , the leader in skills and competency management, announces that UCHealth , a Colorado-based, non-profit health system has chosen Kahuna’s software solution to digitize and streamline competency management and development.

The phased rollout of Kahuna began with acute care and is set to expand to over 8,000 nurses across Critical Care, Emergency Department, Women and Infants, Perioperative Procedures, and Ambulatory settings. The transition from paper-based processes to a streamlined, digital solution represents UCHealth’s aim to embrace innovation while reducing administrative burdens, increasing efficiency, and ensuring consistent nurse competency education and validation across its 14 acute-care hospitals and over 200 clinic locations.

“As a large health system, we must equip our educators and nurses with the right tools to help them excel and be nimble in the changing healthcare environment. Kahuna’s competency management platform allows our staff to focus on providing impactful patient care while removing the strain that used to come with manually tracking competencies,” said JoAnn DelMonte, MSN, RN, NPD-BC, NEA-BC, Vice President of Professional Development & Practice at UCHealth. “The Kahuna team’s expertise, patience, and partnership have helped make this program extremely impactful across our health system.”

Kahuna’s competency management platform offers a user-friendly interface for nurses and administrators, providing transparency into role requirements and personalized development opportunities. With seamless integrations into HRIS, learning resources, and scheduling systems, nurses can easily access the necessary resources to close skills gaps. At the same time, educators and administrators benefit from advanced analytics to support staffing decisions and maintain compliance with regulatory standards.

“Throughout the initial phased rollout of Kahuna, we’ve received overwhelmingly positive feedback from our nursing staff, preceptors, and educators,” said Shonna Gigante, MSN, RN, NPD-BC, Director, Clinical Education and Professional Development at UCHealth- Southern Region. “Kahuna is helping us eliminate so many redundancies in our competency management processes, and we can now provide meaningful, quality-driven education to our nurses. As we expand to our other units, we know Kahuna will continue to help our nursing staff work more confidently, comfortably, and efficiently.”

“Kahuna is dedicated to making competency management simpler and more effective for our customers. We are thrilled to support UCHealth in its mission to provide tools to enhance efficiency, engagement, and mobility across the health system while ensuring the delivery of safe and exceptional patient care,” said Jai Shah, CEO of Kahuna.

The deployment of Kahuna at UCHealth highlights the expanding footprint and the growing importance of innovative competency management in healthcare across the Rocky Mountain West region.

About Kahuna Workforce Solutions

Kahuna Workforce Solutions is the only skills management software built for operations, learning, and human resources. Kahuna equips enterprise organizations with validated skills data to understand workforce capability, align talent supply and demand, and increase the return on training investment. Across a wide array of industries including healthcare, energy, manufacturing, and aerospace, Kahuna helps organizations build a more skilled, competitive workforce. For more information, visit https://kahunaworkforce.com/ .

