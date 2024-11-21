Nine Finalists Selected for North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year™ Awards

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Every year, among a crowded field of new and updated models, a few well-designed and well-made vehicles truly stand out as award worthy. To that end, the North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year (NACTOY) awards organization today named three cars, three trucks and three utility vehicles to its prestigious list of 2025 finalists. The announcement was made at the Los Angeles Auto Show, where a selection of NACTOY finalists and many other exciting new vehicles are on display for the public to explore.

2025 North American

Car of the Year Finalists 2025 North American

Truck of the Year Finalists 2025 North American

Utility Vehicle of the Year Finalists Honda Civic Hybrid

Kia K4

Toyota Camry Ford Ranger

Ram 1500

Toyota Tacoma Chevrolet Equinox EV

Hyundai Santa Fe

Volkswagen ID. Buzz



“The competition for these awards will be fierce this year,” said NACTOY President Jeff Gilbert, who is also the automotive reporter for WWJ Radio in Detroit. “We have a well-balanced crop of EVs, hybrids and gasoline-powered vehicles. It will be hard to narrow each category down to just one winner – they’re all great choices.”

The vehicles were voted on by 50 respected automotive journalists who produce content for a variety of print, broadcast and digital media in the U.S. and Canada. While evaluation criteria include outstanding innovation, design, performance, driver satisfaction and value, each juror has their own method for assessing vehicles. Their industry expertise and unique assessment processes mean that being named a NACTOY finalist is a highly coveted achievement for automakers.

Jurors will continue evaluating the finalist vehicles over the coming weeks and cast their ballots for the winners before the end of the year. Award recipients will be announced on January 10, 2025, as part of the kickoff for the media days of the Detroit Auto Show.

Spanish and French versions of this release are available on NACTOY’s website. For more information about NACTOY and its history: http://northamericancaroftheyear.org.

ABOUT NORTH AMERICAN CAR, TRUCK, AND UTILITY VEHICLE OF THE YEAR™

The awards are intended to recognize the most outstanding new vehicles of the year. These vehicles are benchmarks in their segments based on factors including innovation, design, safety, handling, driver satisfaction, user experience and value. The organization gives out three awards. They are: “North American Car of the Year™,” “North American Truck of the Year™” and “North American Utility Vehicle of the Year™.” The awards are unique because they are given by an independent jury of automotive journalists from the United States and Canada instead of by a single publication, website, radio or television station.

