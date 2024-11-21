Housing Non-Profit announces first model of Tiny Home village project to be revealed Thanksgiving week in Jackson, MS

JACKSON, MS, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Jackson Resource Center enthusiastically invites the public to join in celebrating at the Open House for Mississippi’s first all-inclusive homeless resource community, "The Junction." This event will be held Tuesday, November 26th, 2024 at 10:00 a.m., 5261 Greenway Drive Exd, Jackson, Mississippi.The Junction represents a monumental step in addressing homelessness in the Central Mississippi region. With over $5 million in grants raised—including $2.8 million from the City of Jackson through HOME ARP grant funds, JRC is developing 80 tiny homes to provide stability, dignity, and opportunity for individuals and families in the capital city.This innovative community will also offer vital onsite services, ensuring a comprehensive approach to empowerment and self-sufficiency.During the open house, attendees can enjoy light refreshments, network with project organizers, and tour a model of the project's first installation. The units are designed and installed by Tupelo-based company " Mod Box " and include 388 square feet of space, two bedrooms, and come pre-furnished.Information about Mod Box homes is available online at modboxlife.com and developers will be in attendance at the event to connect with the Jackson Community.For questions about the open house, Tiny Home Village Project, and the Jackson Resource Center, contact Executive Director Putalamus White, or visit www.reachjackson.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.