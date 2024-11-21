Wolverine Packing Co. Recalls Ground Beef Products

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is advising consumers that Wolverine Packing Co. is recalling approximately 167,000 pounds of ground beef products that may be contaminated with E. coli O157:H7. The fresh products have a "use by" date of 11/14/2024 and the frozen products are labeled with production date 10 22 24.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number "EST. 2574B" inside the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) mark of inspection. These items were shipped to restaurant locations nationwide.

The problem was discovered when USDA was notified by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture of a group of ill people who had reported that they consumed ground beef prior to their illness.

Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a healthcare provider. E. coli O157:H7 is a potentially deadly bacterium that can cause dehydration, bloody diarrhea, and abdominal cramps 2–8 days (3–4 days, on average) after exposure to the organism. While most people recover within a week, some develop a type of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS). This condition can occur among persons of any age but is most common in children under 5 years old and older adults. It is marked by easy bruising, pallor, and decreased urine output. People who experience these symptoms should seek emergency medical care immediately.

These products should be discarded.