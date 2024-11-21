Xumo and PubMatic Partner to Expand Programmatic Advertising

Integration Unlocks Reach and Targeting for Advertisers Across Xumo’s Premium Content

PHILADELPHIA and REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xumo, a streaming platform joint venture between Comcast and Charter, and PubMatic (Nasdaq: PUBM) an independent technology company delivering digital advertising’s supply chain of the future, announced a partnership today to make Xumo’s premium inventory programmatically available to advertisers via PubMatic.

As the digital advertising ecosystem becomes more crowded and convoluted, advertisers are calling for the data-driven insights and signals necessary to optimize their media investment. With this collaboration, advertisers can unlock unprecedented reach and targeting capabilities across Xumo properties, strengthened by PubMatic’s robust supply path optimization (SPO) relationships with buyers.

"At Xumo, we are focused on how we can make it as simple and transparent as possible for advertisers to access our diverse content library,” says Ying Wang, General Manager, Xumo Advertising. “By adding PubMatic to our host of premium programmatic partners, we are providing advertisers with another avenue to access the transparent insights they need to make the best use of their media dollars.”

Xumo is an entire entertainment ecosystem spanning a FAST app, streaming devices and FAST channels distributed on platforms across the globe. PubMatic joins the company’s roster of programmatic supply partners at a particular moment of growth for Xumo, which saw September 2024 streaming hours on Xumo Play grow 83 percent year-over-year. with viewers spending an average of 90 minutes daily on its 350+ channels.

PubMatic, celebrated as a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Sell-Side Platforms, Q4 2024, will bring its unparalleled expertise in programmatic CTV advertising. Unique to PubMatic, the platform seamlessly integrates CTV buying across omnichannel campaigns, delivering significant sales lifts for advertisers who want to reach audiences across devices and platforms. Through this partnership, advertisers can target new audiences not available in streaming or traditional channels,

“Partnering with Xumo is a perfect fit for our mission to deliver superior programmatic solutions on growing CTV platforms,” said Nicole Scaglione, VP of CTV/OTT and Video at PubMatic. “Our advanced technology and strong buyer relationships will drive better outcomes for advertisers, enhancing their ability to connect with Xumo’s high-quality inventory.”

With programmatic CTV ad spending projected to reach $23.8 billion in 2024 (per Magna Global’s forecast), this partnership between PubMatic and Xumo positions both companies to capitalize on the increasing shift toward programmatic advertising in a streaming/premium environment. This collaboration will enable advertisers to effectively reach and engage new consumers and enhance brand awareness and loyalty while driving conversions and sales in a brand-safe, high-performing advertising channel.

About Xumo:

Xumo, a joint venture between Comcast and Charter, was formed to develop and offer a next-generation streaming platform for the entire entertainment industry. The company consists of three primary lines of business: Xumo devices, Xumo Play, and Xumo Enterprise.

Powered by Comcast’s global entertainment platform, Xumo devices feature a world-class user interface that includes universal voice search capabilities, making it easy for consumers to find and enjoy their favorite streaming content. Xumo Play is a free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) service with hundreds of ad-supported linear channels and on-demand options that anchors the free content offering on Xumo devices and is also available as an app on other major streaming platforms. Xumo Enterprise is the business-to-business arm of the joint venture, providing content makers, distributors and advertisers with tools and services to make FAST content more accessible.

About PubMatic:

PubMatic (Nasdaq: PUBM) is an independent technology company maximizing customer value by delivering digital advertising’s supply chain of the future. PubMatic’s sell-side platform empowers the world’s leading digital content creators across the open internet to control access to their inventory and increase monetization by enabling marketers to drive return on investment and reach addressable audiences across ad formats and devices. Since 2006, our infrastructure-driven approach has allowed for the efficient processing and utilization of data in real time. By delivering scalable and flexible programmatic innovation, we improve outcomes for our customers while championing a vibrant and transparent digital advertising supply chain.

