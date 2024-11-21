LeSaint French Chocolate Celebrates New Award from The International Chocolate Awards for Its Orange Hazelnut Luck Pavés

Yardley, PA, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeSaint French Chocolate, a leading specialist in gourmet dark chocolate confections emphasizing high-quality ingredients, intense ﬂavors, and minimal sugar, is thrilled to announce that they have won the 2024 Americas Silver Award from the International Chocolate Awards for its Orange Hazelnut Luck Pavés. With 12 awards to date, this impressive achievement showcases the chocolatier’s continued commitment to excellence in small-batch handcrafted chocolates.

A gourmet chocolate company based in Pennsylvania is led by Stéphane Lesaint, a highly acclaimed French chocolatier with over a decade of experience. LeSaint Chocolate is regarded as the ultimate holiday gift with its gourmet chocolate assortments, which are crafted with the highest quality, beyond fair trade ingredients. They also offer Vegan and Nut-Free options.

All the luxury chocolate collections are made with passion and meticulous care in fresh small batches to offer customers the most delicious selection of indulgent truffles, bonbons, pavés and pralines. The award-winning chocolatier and founder of LeSaint Chocolate, Stéphane Lesaint, states, “I love cooking, and I especially love pastry and chocolate. Growing up in Normandy, my father was a charcutier and later a chef in our town’s local hotel. My dream was to be a chef, like my father.”

Gift collections feature exquisite packaging. Beautiful hand-wrapped traditional French ballotin boxes with a silk ribbon make a luxurious impression before taking the first bite. Every order has the option of adding a special note printed on high-quality stationery for meaningful personalization. Their divine range of gourmet chocolate confections boasts rich, unique flavors and the perfect textures. LeSaint Chocolates are the perfect gift for the upcoming holidays, offering customers a luxurious experience from start to finish.

Some of the chocolatier’s award-winning chocolate gift collections include:

Passionfruit Ganache BonBon: A recipient of 2 awards, the 2019 Americas Silver and World Silver, LeSaint Chocolate’s Passionfruit Ganache BonBon offers a taste of paradise with its mouth-watering blend of intense passionfruit and decadent white chocolate.

Arancia Orange Truffle: A 2021 Silver Americas winner, this classic flavor combination uses Arancia paste (‘orange’ in Italian) from Corsiglia, Italy, to perfume the velvety smooth 68% Bolivian Criollo dark chocolate truffles.

Calvados Caramel Bonbon: Earning bronze in both the 2022 Bronze World and Americas awards, this hand-painted gourmet dark chocolate Bonbon is filled with chocolate-blended caramel and Calvados, an apple brandy, to exude a complex yet subtle flavor.

Dulce-de-leche Hazelnut Pavés: Winning Bronze in the 2022 Americas, the Dulce-de-leche Hazelnut Pavés offers fine milk chocolate infused with hazelnut paste layered with fresh chocolate caramel to create a bite-size indulgent treat.

Almond Praline Pavés: A recipient of the 2021 World Bronze and Americas Silver, LeSaint French Chocolate’s Almond Praline Pavés features hand-ground almond paste mixed with 45% milk chocolate to make a rich praline filling that is finished with gourmet dark chocolate and with a whole roasted almond corone.

Yuzu Pavés: A winner of the 2021 Bronze Americas, the chocolatier’s Yuzu Pavés delivers a unique and subtle gourmet flavor from the distinct lemon-lime-orange flavor from Yuzu and a mix of milk and rich dark chocolate.

Moroccan Mint Dark Chocolate Paves: Earning Silver at both the World and Americas awards, the artisanal French-Moroccan gourmet mint and 68% Bolivian Criollo dark chocolate pairing offer a powerful and subtle flavor that is perfect after a meal.

LeSaint French Chocolate is excited to announce 3 new products.

L’ Espresso Dark Pavé: A rich blend of coffee and dark chocolate. It is crafted with freshly ground fine espresso powder and creamy 68% Bolivian criollo gourmet dark chocolate. This dark chocolate truffle is perfect after a meal or with a coffee.

Salted Pistachio Orange Bark: This creamy orange chocolate bark is available with either Milk Chocolate or Vegan Dark Chocolate. It is studded with crunchy, salted premium pistachios making for a truly exceptional gourmet chocolate bark.

Essential Chocolate Gift Box: Perfect for the diehard chocolate lover. This chocolate gift box features a 6-pack of their Art Deco Craft Bars, 3 Dark Chocolate Bars 3 Milk Chocolate Bars, and 2 specialty handmade hot chocolates, Cinnamon Mocha and Pure Dark.

With a no-melt shipping guarantee to ensure chocolates arrive in immaculate condition and a seamless process to schedule deliveries easily, LeSaint French Chocolate invites chocolate-lovers interested in sending their friends and family a delectable, sweet treat this holiday to visit its award-winning selection via its website today.

About LeSaint French Chocolate

LeSaint Chocolate is a gourmet chocolate company based in Pennsylvania that offers small-batch chocolates handcrafted by Stephane Lesaint, a French chocolatier renowned for his sleek, artisan, handcrafted chocolate brand. An International Chocolate Awards multiple World Medal Winner and specialist in fair-trade, high-quality ingredients, LeSaint Chocolate is an exquisite gourmet dark chocolate confections expert.

