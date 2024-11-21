Primech Holdings Subsidiary Primech A&P Earns Leading Industry Awards for Excellence in Cleanliness and Hygiene

SINGAPORE, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Primech Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: PMEC), an established technology-driven facility services provider in the public and private sectors operating mainly in Singapore, today announced that its subsidiary Primech A&P Pte. Ltd. (“Primech A&P”) has been recognized at the prestigious LOO (Let’s Observe Ourselves) Awards 2024, earning accolades that highlight Primech A&P’s excellence in cleaning and hygiene standards.

The LOO Awards, organized by the Restroom Association (Singapore) (RAS), recognize organizations and individuals who excel in promoting and maintaining high restroom cleanliness standards. Award criteria include innovative restroom design, implementation of advanced cleanliness practices, skill development, welfare initiatives for cleaning staff, and excellence in customer service.

Primech A&P was honored with the Best Market Award for its exceptional work at Beo Crescent Market & Food Centre, recognizing its superior hygiene standards and innovative cleanliness practices. Additionally, six of Primech A&P’s dedicated cleaning associates were honored individually for their dedication, showcasing its emphasis on workforce excellence and customer satisfaction.





Figure 1: Six of Primech A&P’s dedicated cleaning associates were honored individually at the LOO (Let’s Observe Ourselves) Awards 2024

As Primech A&P continues to set industry benchmarks in operational excellence, these achievements pave the way for future growth opportunities, both in terms of market share and revenue diversification. Primech Holdings remains steadfast in its commitment to innovation, workforce development, and sustainable practices, ensuring consistent value creation for shareholders.

Kin Wai Ho, Chairman and CEO of Primech Holdings, commented, "We are thrilled to celebrate the achievements of our remarkable cleaning associates who have been awarded the LOO Awards 2024. This prestigious recognition is a testament to their unwavering dedication, tireless hard work, and commitment to excellence. This achievement reflects our shared mission to elevate cleaning standards across the industry. Together, as one Primech family, we will continue to strive for innovation, excellence, and impactful contributions to our community.”

About Primech Holdings Limited

Headquartered in Singapore, Primech Holdings Limited is a leading provider of comprehensive technology-driven facilities services, predominantly serving both public and private sectors throughout Singapore. Primech Holdings offers an extensive range of services tailored to meet the complex demands of its diverse clientele. Services include advanced general facility maintenance services, specialized cleaning solutions such as marble polishing and facade cleaning, meticulous stewarding services, and targeted cleaning services for offices and homes. Known for its commitment to sustainability and cutting-edge technology, Primech Holdings integrates eco-friendly practices and smart technology solutions to enhance operational efficiency and client satisfaction. This strategic approach positions Primech Holdings as a leader in the industry and a proactive contributor to advancing industry standards and practices in Singapore and beyond. For more information, visit www.primechholdings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including, for example, statements about completing the acquisition, anticipated revenues, growth, and expansion. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. These forward-looking statements are also based on assumptions regarding the Company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure that such expectations will be correct. The Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the SEC.

Company Contact:

Email: ir@primech.com.sg

Investor Relations Contact:

Matthew Abenante, IRC

President

Strategic Investor Relations, LLC

Tel: 347-947-2093

Email: matthew@strategic-ir.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.