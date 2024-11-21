Helport AI Engages MZ Group to Lead Strategic Investor Relations and Shareholder Communications Program

Strengthened Presence in North America with NASDAQ Listing and Office in San Diego, CA to Serve as Growth Engine for US Market

SINGAPORE and SAN DIEGO, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helport AI Limited (NASDAQ: HPAI) (“Helport AI” or the “Company”), an AI technology company serving enterprise clients with intelligent software, services and solutions, has engaged international investor relations specialists MZ Group (MZ) to lead a comprehensive strategic investor relations and financial communications program across all key markets.

MZ Group will work closely with Helport AI management to develop and implement a comprehensive capital markets strategy designed to increase the company’s visibility throughout the investment community. The campaign will highlight how Helport AI empowers enterprises with intelligent software, services and solutions for sales and customer contact. The company recently reported fiscal year 2024 revenue of $29.6 million, an increase of 132% over fiscal year 2023, and a 53% increase in net income to $7.4 million, driven by rising demand for its AI products for clients in banking, insurance, mortgage sales, wealth management, government services, and real estate.

MZ has developed a distinguished reputation as a premier resource for institutional investors, brokers, analysts, and private investors and maintains offices worldwide. Chris Tyson, Executive Vice President at MZ North America, along with Directors Larry Holub and Brooks Hamilton, will advise Helport AI's investor relations team in all facets of investor relations.

Chris Tyson commented: “The use of AI in customer communications has seen rapid growth in recent years, driven by advancements in natural language processing (NLP), machine learning, and automation technologies. The global AI market size is projected to grow from $214.6 billion in 2024 to $1.2 trillion in 2030, a CAGR of 35.7%, according to MarketsandMarkets Research. Businesses are choosing to integrate AI with customer communication teams for its ability to provide seamless, scalable and cost-effective 24/7 support. Leveraging AI empowers humans to respond to customer inquiries faster, leading to quicker issue resolution, better sales performance, and ultimately higher customer satisfaction. Businesses are also increasingly focused on reducing customer communications operational costs while enhancing efficiency and productivity, positioning Helport’s SaaS and AI technology for strong sustainable growth. This creates an exciting opportunity, and we look forward to sharing Helport AI with our network of institutional, family offices and retail investors.”

Larry Holub added: “Helport AI Assist is an all-in-one platform for customer communication, including proprietary, mature software and self-developed AI technologies supporting a growing list of over 30,000 active users around the world. AI Assist offers users the ability to work as an expert with real-time communication assistance, real-time sales guidance, real-time quality assurance, efficient knowledge base construction, voice cloning, and more. Its AI+BPO service provides worldwide 24/7 customer engagement with AI-driven monitoring, compliance, and knowledge tools. Through global BPO partners, clients can access flexible, multilingual support, boosting performance and reducing costs.”

“This is an exciting time for Helport as we continue to execute upon our profitable strategic global sales growth, development initiatives, and operational capabilities,” said Guanghai Li, Chief Executive Officer of Helport AI. “We have strengthened our presence in North America with an office in San Diego, CA that will serve as our growth engine for the U.S. market and innovation and anticipate major breakthroughs with developing partnerships such as Google and eWorld Enterprise Solutions in supporting U.S. government sectors.

“Most recently we achieved a critical milestone with an official listing on Google Cloud Marketplace. We are also planning the launch of the Helport AI Developer Ecosystem (HDE), an open API interface that aims to enable third-party developers to create their own applications using our AI engine, allowing developers to innovate within the ecosystem.

“With our recent listing on the Nasdaq, we look forward to working with Chris and the entire team at MZ Group to communicate our business milestones to new and existing shareholders in the weeks and months ahead,” concluded Mr. Li.

For more information on Helport AI, please visit https://ir.helport.ai. To schedule a conference call with management, please email your request to HPAI@mzgroup.us or call Chris Tyson at 949-491-8235.

About MZ

MZ North America is the US division of MZ Group, a global leader in investor relations with over 250 employees, 800 clients across 12 different exchanges. For over 25 years, MZ has implemented award winning programs and developed a reputation for delivering tangible results for public and private companies via strategic communications, industry-leading investor outreach, public relations, a market intelligence desk, and a suite of technology solutions, spanning websites, conference call/webcasting, video production and XBRL/Edgar filing services. MZ maintains a global footprint with professionals located throughout every time zone in North America, as well as Taipei and São Paulo. For more information, please visit www.mzgroup.us.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, Helport AI's business plan and outlook. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on Helport AI’s current expectations and projections about future events that Helport AI believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “approximates,” “believes,” “hopes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may” or other similar expressions. Helport AI undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although Helport AI believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and Helport AI cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in Helport AI’s registration statement and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

