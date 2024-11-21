Vanguard Commercial Engine To Power Select Miller Welding Units

Vanguard® 23.0 Gross HP* Small Block engine now available in Bobcat™ 230 and Bobcat™ 265 models

Milwaukee, WI, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Briggs & Stratton is collaborating with Miller Electric Mfg. LLC to supply Vanguard Commercial Engines for select Miller® engine-driven welding equipment, including the Bobcat™ 230 and Bobcat™ 265 models. The Vanguard 23.0 Gross HP* Small Block V-Twin Horizontal Shaft engine, known for its exceptional performance and power-to-weight ratio, is now available in these Miller welding units.

“Vanguard engines are known for their robust design and construction, ensuring consistent performance and longevity even in demanding environments. Our engines’ superior durability means less downtime and maintenance needs, so welders can focus on maximizing their productivity,” said Dylan Rewoldt, Director of Sales, Vanguard Commercial Engines. “The 23.0 Gross HP* engine’s compact, lightweight package and consistent power output under demanding welding conditions made it an ideal power source for these engine-driven welding units.”

Rugged Reliability

When redesigning the Bobcat welder line, Miller needed an engine partner that could deliver on reliability, service and performance. Vanguard answered the call, providing an extensive global dealer network and a selection of powerful, durable commercial engines to ensure that the redesigned Bobcat welders would be ready for the toughest welding tasks.

The Bobcat engine-driven welder line is renowned for its reliability, versatility and ease of use, making it a top choice for welding professionals across various industries. Models like the Bobcat 230 and Bobcat 265 offer versatility in welding and power generation capabilities. Their compact and lightweight designs make them ideal in truck-mounted applications for heavy equipment repair, construction for on-site power and farming and ranching applications.

The Bobcat 230, powered by the Vanguard 23.0 Gross HP* Small Block engine, offers exceptional performance for a variety of welding applications, including stick and flux-cored welding. With a compact design that is over 100 pounds lighter than previous models, it enhances portability while delivering reliable power and superior arc quality on the jobsite. The Bobcat 265, also powered by the Vanguard 23.0 Gross HP* Small Block engine, is a powerful engine-driven welder offering exceptional performance and reliability. Its lightweight design enhances portability, while features like the Remote Output Panel Kit allow for convenient operation directly at the jobsite, minimizing the need to climb onto trucks frequently.

“We were looking for an engine that could deliver the horsepower needed to meet the required weld and auxiliary outputs of the engine-driven welder. We also needed a lightweight and compact package to serve the needs of our customers looking for more payload capacity and space for necessary jobsite tools,” said Kyle Helmich, Associate Product Manager, Miller Electric. “The Vanguard 23.0 Gross HP* Small Block engine continues to meet the needs of Bobcat users with an impressive power density for its compact size and weight.”

Compact Power

The 23.0 Gross HP* Small Block V-Twin Horizontal Shaft engine offers the best power-to-weight ratio on the market at 3.35 lbs/HP (77 lbs/23 HP). The engine is 18% lighter than similar offerings on the market and also offers improved torque compared to competitors at 2.2 lbs/lb-ft (77 lbs/35 lb-ft). With the increased power comes better fuel economy, greater load acceptance and high-efficiency airflow intake for more powerful performance.

"Our 23.0 Gross HP* Small Block engine prioritizes efficiency without sacrificing power," said Rewoldt. "Its smaller cubic centimeters (CC) displacement contributes to a higher power-to-weight ratio, allowing a more compact design. The engine also features a highly responsive governing system for quick load acceptance and optimal performance. And we've improved airflow with high-efficiency heads to maximize power output."

The Vanguard Small Block V-Twin engine lineup offers a range of light, compact engines engineered to take on the most grueling commercial applications. Available with a horizontal or vertical shaft, these powerhouses are equipped with an array of advanced technologies and integrated components. All Small Block V-Twin engines are assembled in the U.S. and are backed by an industry-leading three-year commercial limited warranty.**

The Vanguard-powered Bobcat 230 and Bobcat 265 models are now available through Miller's authorized dealer network. To learn more about the Vanguard 23.0 Gross HP* Small Block V-Twin Horizontal Shaft engine, click here.

*All power levels are stated gross HP at 3,600 RPM per SAE J1940.

**See the operator's manual or dealer for complete warranty details.

About Briggs & Stratton

Briggs & Stratton, headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, provides innovative products and diverse power solutions to help people get work done. Briggs & Stratton is the world’s largest producer of engines for lawn and garden, turf care and job site power equipment and is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of lithium-ion batteries, standby generators and energy storage systems through its Briggs & Stratton®, Vanguard®, Ferris®, Simplicity®, Snapper®, Billy Goat®, Allmand®, Branco® and Victa® brands. Briggs & Stratton products are designed, manufactured, marketed and serviced in over 100 countries on six continents.

