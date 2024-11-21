November 21, 2024 - Attorney General Miyares Issues Statement Regarding SCC's Final Order on Appalachian Power Rate Case

For media inquiries only, contact: Shaun Kenney This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Attorney General Miyares Issues Statement Regarding SCC's Final Order on Appalachian Power Rate Case

RICHMOND, VA – Attorney General Jason Miyares issued the following statement today regarding the Virginia State Corporation Commission’s (SCC) final order on Appalachian Power Company’s (APCo) request for another significant increase in its electric rates:

“While this office’s division of consumer counsel argued for a rate decrease, today’s decision ensures that the increase in rates is far more modest than what was initially requested,” said Attorney General Jason Miyares.

“Thankfully, the State Corporation Commission recognized the economic hardship experienced by many Appalachian Power customers and the need to mitigate future rate increases. I am committed to protecting Virginians from unjustified and unreasonable rate hikes and will continue advocating to ensure any utility rate changes are fair, transparent, and ultimately in the best interests of Virginia consumers. While I hoped to keep Appalachian Power customers’ bills from increasing at all in this case, the SCC’s Order demonstrates that this Office speaking up for consumers is essential to reining in electric rates.”