Asset Preservation Wealth & Tax Expands Nationally with Offices in Five New Markets

The firm brings its hands-on financial planning services to tax-sensitive markets across the country

Phoenix, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asset Preservation Wealth & Tax, a leading high net worth financial advisory firm, accelerates its national expansion by opening new offices in four states bringing its proven model to high-demand regions. The offices are staffed with local, professional advisors who are already meeting with clients to discuss retirement goals, tax strategies and custom-tailored financial plans together.

After operating in the southwestern United States for over 27 years, Asset Preservation Wealth & Tax opted to widen its service area to American neighborhoods in need of retirement planning support. The expanded presence brings comprehensive financial planning services to locals approaching retirement.

“We’ve always been committed to being your neighborhood financial advisor, building strong relationships our clients and the communities we serve and as we’ve seen an increased need in places like Oregon, Nevada, Colorado and across America we wanted to meet our clients where they are,” said Stewart Willis, President of Asset Preservation Wealth & Tax. “The additional branches will be instrumental in providing the personalized financial guidance we’re known for, allowing us to better support clients in navigating today’s complex financial and tax environment.”

Previously the firm had five locations in the southwestern United States, predominantly in the Phoenix and Las Vegas metro areas. With over $1 billion in managed assets and insurance, the firm has now expanded into Portland, Indianapolis, and Denver. It also bolstered services in its Arizona headquarters with two new offices in Goodyear and Gilbert. It now has 11 physical locations, five of which are in Arizona.

The geographical nuances, resident lifestyles, and unique tax landscapes in these markets intensify the need for expert guidance on tax-efficient strategies and comprehensive retirement, estate, and wealth planning. All ten offices offer a broad range of wealth management and financial planning services including retirement planning, estate planning, tax services, life insurance, annuities, and on-demand investment advice.

Asset Preservation Wealth & Tax plans will continue to empower clients and support them with resources to protect and grow their financial futures as the company further expands nationally.

About Asset Preservation Wealth & Tax:

Asset Preservation Wealth & Tax is a leading high net worth financial advisory firm that specializes in comprehensive wealth management, tax planning, and asset preservation strategies. With offices throughout the southwestern United States, Oregon, and Indianapolis, the firm is dedicated to helping individuals, families, and businesses safeguard their financial future. It provides personalized financial solutions in retirement planning and investment management to tax-efficient strategies and estate planning. With a focus on education, transparency, and long-term security, Asset Preservation Wealth & Tax empowers clients to make informed financial decisions that align with their goals. Investment advisory services offered through Foundations Investment Advisors, LLC, an SEC registered investment adviser. For more information visit apsitaxes.com.

