Exterro Selected As Winner Of “Overall eDiscovery Platform of the Year” In 2024 LegalTech Breakthrough Awards Program

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exterro, Inc ., the leading provider of data risk management software solutions that empower legal and IT professionals to navigate complex e-discovery, privacy compliance, data governance, digital forensic investigations, and cybersecurity response challenges, today announced it has garnered the “Overall eDiscovery Platform of the Year” award in the 5th annual LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by LegalTech Breakthrough , a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout legal technology companies, products and services around the globe.

Exterro empowers the efficient management of e-discovery projects across all EDRM phases, including data mapping, legal hold, custodian interview, collection, early case assessment, processing, analysis, review, and production. Exterro offers the industry’s only data risk management platform along with a software suite that empowers legal organizations to manage e-discovery, privacy compliance, data governance, digital forensic investigations, and cybersecurity response operations. The integrated platform seamlessly covers EDRM from Information Governance to Production.

Process optimization and workflow automation streamline e-discovery projects from matter inception to closure, while early insight into ESI allows legal teams to make better case decisions earlier. Exterro also features data governance elements in the form of data discovery, retention, and deletion solutions.

The company’s comprehensive preservation helps customers take control of ESI preservation while also preserving data in-place. Legal teams can leverage automation, configurable workflows, and AI to streamline issuing, monitoring, and enforcing legal holds. Teams can also accurately scope matters, promote compliance, and uncover information with automated customer interviews. Over 160 connectors help identify data sources and preserve that data, and the solution further aids in the management of e-discovery with its Request Management feature. In addition, natural language support and analytics are available through the AI-powered Exterro Assist.

Exterro Review also delivers AI features, accelerated ingestion speeds, and secure single-instance storage, so that in-house legal teams can work with internal or external document review teams. By storing only one copy of each file and using it across all matters, Exterro reduces document storage, processing, and review costs. With single-instance storage, Exterro’s Review Vault maintains privilege and confidentiality work product across matters through global labeling designations. Teams also benefit from near-native review of collaboration tool communications and modern attachments. Exterro Review powers document summarization, translation, transcription, Smart Labeling and workflow optimization. Analytics dashboards also help users monitor progress and communicate across external and internal teams.

“Our software is used by thousands of industry-leading businesses, government agencies and law firms across the world. This award from LegalTech Breakthrough reinforces our ongoing focus and commitment to innovating how legal organizations can apply technology to take command and control over costly, risk-laden e-discovery processes,” said Bobby Balachandran, CEO of Exterro. “From legal hold to document production, we’ve got you covered. We look forward to building upon this success to provide legal teams greater control of and full visibility into critical e-discovery tasks across all matters.”

The mission of the annual LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry’s most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the top technology companies, solutions and products in the legal technology industry today. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from over 12 different countries throughout the world.

“Exterro provides busy legal and IT leaders powerful technology solutions to successfully navigate complex data risks. Legal teams must have defensible, documented processes for e-discovery given its importance in the legal process. Repeatable and defensible processes have to rely on technology that's acceptable in the eyes of the legal system, not to mention the critical function of documentation,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director, LegalTech Breakthrough. “Exterro enables you to take control of e-discovery operations from A to Z, managing and optimizing all activities in one place. Repeatable, configurable workflows and broad integrations enable e-discovery to happen efficiently, securely, and defensibly. Congratulations on winning ‘Overall eDiscovery Platform of the Year!’”

About Exterro

Exterro offers the most comprehensive software platform for managing data risks. Busy legal and IT leaders use our powerful technology solutions to navigate complex e-discovery, privacy compliance, data governance, digital forensic investigations, and cybersecurity response challenges in a unified platform. Our software is used by thousands of industry-leading businesses, government agencies and law firms across the world.

About LegalTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in legal technologies, services, companies and products. The LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of LegalTech companies and solutions in categories including Case Management, Client Relations, Data and Analytics, Documentation, Legal Education, Practice Management, eDiscovery and more. For more information visit LegalTechBreakthrough.com

