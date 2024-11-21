Tive CEO Krenar Komoni Receives 2024 Barry M. Portnoy Immigrant Entrepreneur Award

Recognition Honors Real-Time Supply Chain Tracking & Visibility Solution CEO & Founder for Positive Industry & Community Impact

BOSTON, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tive , the global leader in supply chain and logistics visibility technology, is proud to announce that its Founder and CEO, Krenar Komoni, has been awarded a 2024 Barry M. Portnoy Immigrant Entrepreneur Award, presented by The Immigrant Learning Center (The ILC). The prestigious accolade celebrates a diverse group of Massachusetts business leaders for their leadership in innovation, business growth, and contributions to their local communities and economy.

The Immigrant Entrepreneur Award, an annual honor bestowed by The ILC, celebrates the achievements of immigrant entrepreneurs who have demonstrated exceptional leadership, resilience, and a commitment to driving positive change in their industries and beyond. Winners were selected by a panel of experts in four categories representing sectors where immigrants have an outsized impact. Komoni joins a distinguished group of past recipients who have left an indelible mark on their fields—and in their communities.

Originally from Kosovo, Krenar Komoni founded Tive in 2015 with a vision to revolutionize supply chain visibility through innovative real-time hardware and software based tracking solutions. Under his leadership, Tive has rapidly grown into a global leader, providing shippers and logistics professionals with cutting-edge technology to ensure the safe and timely delivery of goods around the world. To date, nearly 2 million Tive trackers have traveled over 6 billion miles across the globe.

Tive’s solutions are trusted by more than 850 companies across diverse industries—from pharmaceuticals and food & beverage to electronics, automotive, luxury goods, precious metals, and logistics service providers—helping businesses achieve greater transparency, efficiency, and sustainability across their supply chains.

“I am deeply honored to receive this award from The Immigrant Learning Center,” said Komoni. “As an immigrant, I am grateful that I live in the best country in the world—where entrepreneurship and hard work are rewarded. I think this is uniquely American. This award is only possible because of the dedication of the entire Tive team, as well as the support of the people and communities that have welcomed me with open arms. I am incredibly grateful for the chance to contribute to the U.S. economy, employ more than 100 people in Kosovo, and to empower businesses across the globe with the technologies they need to thrive.”

“Truly, the honor is ours to be able to say thank you to such outstanding individuals for all they bring to this country,” said Vince Rivers, Executive Director of The ILC. “No one could have predicted when Krenar came here as a child from a war-torn country that he would create technology with the potential to transform supply chains. No one knows what good things will come from today’s newcomers, but we know there will be many, very good things.”

Information about the winners of the 2024 Barry M. Portnoy Immigrant Entrepreneur Award can be found on The ILC’s website at www.ilctr.org.

About The Immigrant Learning Center, Inc.

The ILC of Malden, Mass., is a nonprofit organization that gives immigrants a voice in three ways. The English Language Program provides free, year-round English for Speakers of Other Languages classes to help immigrant and refugee adults in Greater Boston become successful workers, parents and community members. The Public Education Institute informs Americans about immigrants and immigration in the United States, and the Institute for Immigration Research, a joint venture with George Mason University, produces valid, reliable and objective multidisciplinary research on immigrants and immigration to the United States. For more information, visit http://www.ilctr.org .

About Tive

Tive is the global leader in supply chain and logistics visibility technology. More than 850 global shippers, logistics service providers, and retailers use Tive to monitor shipment location and condition in real time, gain actionable insights, and ensure end-customer satisfaction. Tive's cloud platform, patented sensor technology, and 24/7 Live Monitoring services reduce excursions and delays, minimize rejected loads, and decrease theft, damage, and spoilage. Tive's Green Program reduces electronic waste by renewing and recirculating trackers and extending their life. Customers count on Tive to ensure that shipments are delivered on time and in full—because every shipment matters. For more information, visit https://www.tive.com/.

Press Contact:

Lane Kearney

Corporate Ink for Tive

tive@corporateink.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.