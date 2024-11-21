Berlin Hosts Key Academic Meeting: “Polish Science & International Mobility – Meetup Berlin”

WARSAW, Poland, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On November 29, 2024, Berlin will become the stage for an unique gathering of scientists and an opportunity to exchange best practices. The Polish National Agency for Academic Exchange (NAWA) and the Polish Embassy in Berlin invite German and Polish researchers to the event “Polish Science & International Mobility Meetup, Berlin.”

The existing Polish-German scientific cooperation exemplifies how close relations between neighbors can address the challenges of the modern world, such as climate change, pandemics, and energy transition. The geographical proximity facilitates project implementation, while mutual support in areas like innovation, education, and research contributes to solving problems that transcend national borders. This confirms that science knows no bounds and helps build a better future.

The meeting is open to representatives of the German academic and scientific community interested in collaborating with Poland, as well as Polish researchers working in Germany.

A central part of the meeting will be a panel discussion with representatives of leading organizations such as DAAD, DFG, Max Planck Society, NAWA, National Science Centre, Foundation for Polish Science, and German-Polish Science Foundation. This discussion will summarize the past successes of cooperation between Polish and German institutions and outline future directions, latest trends, and challenges. Professor Krzysztof Ruchniewicz, Plenipotentiary of the Minister of Foreign Affairs for cross-border and social cooperation with Germany, will introduce the discussion.

Participants will have the opportunity to learn about the offerings of Polish academic institutions. Whether you are a German researcher planning to invite a Polish colleague to a project or a project leader seeking cooperation with a Polish university, this event will provide key information on funding, resources, and partnership models. For those interested in international projects, such as Polish-German cooperation, presentations and networking sessions will be a valuable source of information and contacts.

The event will be held in English on November 29th from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Polish Embassy (Lassenstrasse 19-21, 14193 Berlin). Seating is limited, so register now at: https://nawa.gov.pl/meetup-berlin

We believe that joint scientific efforts between Poland and Germany are not just about geography and proximity—they are a potential that can be be transformed into international success. Therefore, take this unique opportunity to connect with professionals, discover innovative partnerships, and contribute to the development of scientific cooperation between Poland and Germany.

For more information about the event & program, please visit: https://nawa.gov.pl/en/nawa/news/polish-science-international-mobility-meetup-berlin-on-november-29

Source: Narodowa Agencja Wymiany Akademickiej (NAWA)

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/aacf638e-b47f-4d40-9d84-7ebae4ea6b6a

Contact Information: Polna 40, 00-635 Warszawa Tel. +48 22 390 35 00 www.nawa.gov.pl

