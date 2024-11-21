Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,658 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,865 in the last 365 days.

Summary of the Investor Conference webinar of the 3-month unaudited results of AB Akola Group for the financial year 2024/2025

On 21 November 2024, AB Akola Group held a webinar, and the company's CFO, Mažvydas Šileika, presented the financial results for the 3 months of the 2024/2025 financial year.

You can view a webinar record on Nasdaq's YouTube account at:

https://youtu.be/L5slzdGrkKQ

Link to the presentation demonstrated at the webinar:

https://www.akolagroup.lt/wp-content/uploads/2024/11/2024.11.21-webinar-2024-2025-3M.pdf



More information:

Mažvydas Šileika, CFO of AB Akola Group
Mob. +370 619 19 403
E-mail m.sileika@akolagroup.lt


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Summary of the Investor Conference webinar of the 3-month unaudited results of AB Akola Group for the financial year 2024/2025

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more