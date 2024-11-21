Summary of the Investor Conference webinar of the 3-month unaudited results of AB Akola Group for the financial year 2024/2025

On 21 November 2024, AB Akola Group held a webinar, and the company's CFO, Mažvydas Šileika, presented the financial results for the 3 months of the 2024/2025 financial year.

You can view a webinar record on Nasdaq's YouTube account at:

https://youtu.be/L5slzdGrkKQ

Link to the presentation demonstrated at the webinar:

https://www.akolagroup.lt/wp-content/uploads/2024/11/2024.11.21-webinar-2024-2025-3M.pdf







More information:



Mažvydas Šileika, CFO of AB Akola Group

Mob. +370 619 19 403

E-mail m.sileika@akolagroup.lt

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.