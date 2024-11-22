Arizona Sunrays Joins Local First Fall Festival to Celebrate Arizona’s Small Business Community

Arizona Sunrays, a youth gymnastics and dance leader, proudly participated in the Local First Fall Festival on November 9th.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arizona Sunrays, a youth gymnastics and dance leader, proudly participated in the Local First Fall Festival on November 9th. This annual celebration of Arizona’s small business community brought together over 20,000 attendees to enjoy live music, local food, and family-friendly activities in downtown Phoenix.As a Legacy Partner of Local First Arizona , Arizona Sunrays has long supported the organization’s mission to build a strong, sustainable local economy. “We’re honored to be part of Local First Arizona and to celebrate alongside so many incredible local businesses,” said Kenzie Gassaway, General Manager at Arizona Sunrays. “The Fall Festival is a fantastic opportunity to connect with the community and showcase our services.”At the event, Arizona Sunrays offered hands-on activities. They shared information about its gymnastics and dance programs, which are designed to help children develop physical skills, confidence, and a love for movement. The festival also highlighted the importance of supporting local businesses, which, according to Local First Arizona, keep more money in the local economy and help create thriving communities.Arizona Sunrays has been an active member of Local First Arizona for several years and remains committed to its mission of supporting the state’s local business ecosystem.For more information about Arizona Sunrays and its programs, visit their website About Arizona SunraysArizona Sunrays provides exceptional gymnastics, dance, and fitness programs for children of all ages. Arizona Sunrays has been a cornerstone of the Phoenix community for over 34 years, focusing on building confidence, discipline, and a lifelong love of movement.

