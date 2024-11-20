Director Rosie Hidalgo Delivers Remarks on the Second Day of the 19th Annual Government-to-Government Violence Against Women Tribal Consultation

Remarks as Prepared for Delivery

Good morning, everyone. I hope each of you found rest and renewal last night. As we come together for day two of the 19th Annual Government-to-Government Violence Against Women Tribal Consultation, I want to express my gratitude once again for your participation and dedication. And I also want to thank once again the Pueblo of Poaque for their gracious hospitality in hosting us on their sacred lands.

Yesterday was a powerful day. The opening ceremony, with its beautiful display of shawls, served as a moving tribute and remembrance to those whose lives were taken and who will forever live on in the memories of their loved ones and communities. These shawls remind us why we are here and what we are working toward together to advance communities and families free from violence and where everyone can thrive.

And we all remember the amazing hoop dance performance at the start of the day yesterday, which conveyed a message of hope and perseverance and also demonstrated the interconnectedness of people and nature. It was a powerful reminder of the importance of traditional art and culture and passing those treasures along to the next generation as protective factors and opportunities to strengthen community bonds. We are so honored to have received the gift of that wonderful performance.

Yesterday, we had the honor of hearing from Attorney General Garland, whose words underscored the department’s commitment to justice and partnership. Today, I am honored to share a video message from Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco, a dedicated advocate for public safety on Tribal lands and a steadfast supporter of OVW’s mission.

Just last month, at the 30th-anniversary commemoration of the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA), Deputy Attorney General Monaco shared her powerful reflections on VAWA’s passage in 1994. Her commitment to this work has remained unwavering, and she continues to champion the Office on Violence Against Women (OVW)’s efforts and strengthen the Justice Department’s partnerships with Tribal communities.

[…]

I want to express my deepest gratitude to each Tribal leader and Tribal representative who shared their testimony yesterday, bringing forward experiences that continue to shape and guide our work together.

The insights shared highlighted the importance of VAWA 2022’s expanded recognition of special Tribal criminal jurisdiction. We also heard the need for better collaboration with law enforcement at all levels.

Most profoundly, we were reminded of the invaluable lesson that when communication and unity come together, they forge a powerful and enduring sense of community.

Your wisdom and insights help the department set priorities as we work together to end gender-based violence, support survivors and hold offenders accountable.

This includes listening to your recommendations on research and data needs to be able to advance this work. Research and data on gender-based violence are vital for Tribal communities, as they highlight unique impacts and guide culturally responsive solutions. Reliable data empowers Tribes to advocate for resources, shape supportive policies and enhance prevention efforts, addressing critical intersections of gender, sovereignty and justice. This information equips Tribal communities to strengthen protections for their members and foster healing.

I’m pleased to announce that the Task Force on Research on Violence Against American Indian and Alaska Native Women — known as the Section 904 Task Force — was rechartered this past July. This renewal empowers the Task Force to continue its essential work advising the Justice Department’s National Institute of Justice (NIJ) and OVW in order to advance research into the violence impacting American Indian and Alaska Native women, including domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, stalking, murder and sex trafficking. This critical work shapes responsive policies and strengthens support for Tribal communities.

Our commitment to this federal advisory committee remains strong, and to ensure its continued impact, we implemented a nomination process opened to Tribal communities and have welcomed new members to join the current Task Force. We are excited to announce that we now have a full roster of 14 members on the Task Force who bring diverse expertise from Tribal communities across Indian country and Alaska (seven members who will serve another term and seven new members). We are grateful for both the continuing and new members, and they are all recognized through information posted on the OVW website.

To keep you informed on the latest research and data, we’re joined today by Chuck Heurich from NIJ and Cornelia Perry from NamUs, who will share updates on their current work later today. Also, later this afternoon, Don Metzmeier from the FBI, Dr. Tara Richards from the University of Nebraska and Dr. Emily Wright from the Urban Institute will present a research session focused on Missing or Murdered Indigenous Persons (MMIP) issues specific to New Mexico. We look forward to learning more about the outcome of their research and providing an opportunity for further dialogue with all of you.

We heard some heartbreaking testimony yesterday afternoon on the issue of MMIP, and it’s essential that we continue to enhance efforts to address MMIP and its strong intersections with gender-based violence.

In response to recommendations from the Not Invisible Act Commission, OVW launched the Healing and Response Teams Special Initiative. In September, we awarded $2 million to the Minnesota Indian Women’s Sexual Assault Coalition to assess and expand Healing and Response Team models across Tribal and urban Indian communities. This Tribal-based approach targets MMIP cases connected to domestic violence, sexual assault, dating violence, stalking and sex trafficking. Through this initiative, we also will be able to fund three pilot sites and support the development of promising practices and tools that can be shared with other Tribes.

Earlier this year, I had the honor to lead the United States delegation to the sixth convening of the Trilateral Working Group on Violence Against Indigenous Women and Girls, held in Mexico City. This gathering was a powerful demonstration of solidarity among Canada, the United States and Mexico, united in our commitment to championing the rights and safety of Indigenous women, girls and Two-Spirit individuals.

The Trilateral Working Group on Violence Against Indigenous Women and Girls (TWG) was established following the 8th North American Leaders Summit (NALS) in June 2016, where the three nations recognized the urgent need to address the staggering rates of violence against Indigenous women and girls as a critical regional priority. Through this collaboration, we aim to strengthen national and regional commitments by sharing effective policies, programs and practices to combat gender-based violence within Indigenous communities across North America.

Today, we are honored to welcome one of our partners, the Honorable Gary Anandasangaree, Canadian Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, to deliver virtual remarks. Minister Anandasangaree is a distinguished human rights lawyer and community activist, recognized for his unwavering advocacy for education, justice and equity. His leadership exemplifies the shared commitment of our nations to addressing these pressing issues.

We have a full day ahead. During the breaks, I encourage you to continue to connect with one another and with federal partners. I also encourage you to visit the Resource Marketplace in the Pueblo Ballroom, which is open throughout the consultation. There is lots of valuable information at the booths and the artistry and skill on display are remarkable and truly worth exploring.

Thank you again for being here and allowing us to share this important space with you in Consultation. Now, I’ll turn the proceedings over to Sherriann Moore to begin this morning’s testimony.