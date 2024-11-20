Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division Hosts “15 Years of Progress: Honoring the Matthew Shepard and James Byrd Jr. Hate Crimes Prevention Act”

The Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division in collaboration with the University of the District of Columbia Law School, hosted an event yesterday commemorating the 15th anniversary of the Shepard-Byrd Hate Crimes Prevention Act. Several hundred attended the event in-person and online.

The Shepard-Byrd Act is a landmark federal statute passed in 2009 that allows federal criminal prosecution of hate crimes motivated by actual or perceived race, color, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or disability. Yesterday’s event paid tribute to the lives of James Byrd Jr. and Matthew Shepard, uplifted the voices of hate crime survivors, recognized ongoing efforts to combat hate crimes and hate incidents and called for the continued expansion of victim services to address the needs of survivors and their communities.

“Fifteen years ago, the Hate Crimes Prevention Act gave the Justice Department critical tools that have made us more effective as we work to counter hate,” said Principal Deputy Associate Attorney General Benjamin C. Mizer. “We know that there is more work to be done, and the Department will keep working tirelessly to ensure that every person feels safe in their communities.”

In her opening remarks, Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division expressed immense gratitude to those whose years of advocacy and activism made the passage of the Shepard-Byrd Act possible 15 years ago. She underscored the work that still needs to be done in prosecuting and preventing hate crimes, as recent statistics from the FBI indicate that the incidence of hate crimes is rising. Racial bias remained the most significant motivator for hate crimes in 2023, and anti-Black hate crimes continued to represent the largest portion of race-motivated hate crimes.

“The Matthew Shepard and James Byrd Hate Crimes Prevention Act is one of our most powerful tools in efforts to combat violent bias-motivated hate crimes in America today,” said Assistant Attorney General Clarke. “We know that prosecutions alone will not eliminate hate, root and branch, and that public education, training and prevention efforts are just as necessary. Hate mongers fueled with racist, antisemitic, Islamophobic, anti-LGBTQI or xenophobic motivations have no place in America today. Rest assured, we will keep moving towards an inclusive and more peaceful America while holding accountable those responsible for senseless, vile, and hate-filled crimes.”

Dennis and Judy Shepard, the parents of Matthew Shepard, joined Assistant Attorney General Clarke for a fireside chat, and Louvon Byrd Harris, sister of James Byrd Jr., provided recorded remarks. The Shepards spoke about their son’s tragic death and his legacy—the work of the Matthew Shepard Foundation. Ms. Harris spoke of her brother’s brutal murder and the family’s continued work to promote healing through the Byrd Foundation.

Also on the program, U.S. Attorney Matthew M. Graves for the District of Columbia highlighted the district’s hate crimes enforcement work and his office’s longstanding commitment to working with local community organizations through the district’s Hate/Bias Crime Task Force.

“The murders of James Byrd and Matthew Sheppard rocked our collective conscience,” said U.S. Attorney Matthew M. Graves for the District of Columbia. “When victims are targeted because of their identities, it can put those with identities like the victims on edge, wondering if they will be next. As we mark the anniversary of the Shepard-Byrd Act, our Office reaffirms its commitment to hold accountable those who commit hate- and bias-related crimes.”

The trial team that prosecuted U.S. v. Daqua Ritter explained how they secured the first guilty verdict in trial under the Matthew Shepard and James Byrd Jr. Hate Crimes Prevention Act for violence against a transgender person — the brutal murder of Dime Doe, a Black transgender woman in South Carolina. Ritter was sentenced to life in prison.

Taylor Dumpson-Lippincott, an attorney and former student government body president at American University, shared her experience as the target of racially- and gender-motivated hate and cyber-harassment. She explained how her experience as a survivor fueled her passion to combat hate-based violence and threats, especially on school campuses.

The program also featured voices of survivors and their families. In 2017, 1st Lt. Richard W. Collins III was murdered in an unprovoked attack on the campus of the University of Maryland, College Park, by a follower of a white nationalist hate-group. Parents Dawn and Richard Collins described how in the years since their son’s murder, they have led efforts at HBCUs and beyond to educate the public about the proliferation of hate groups targeting majority-white colleges and universities for recruitment.

On the panel with the Collins family, Daphne Felten-Green shared examples of her work with the Justice Department’s Community Relations Service educating colleges and universities in conjunction with the Divided Communities Project at the Ohio State Moritz College of Law. Benny Del Castillo of Network for Victim Recovery DC spoke of local efforts at survivor-centered responses to hate crimes.

For more information on the Justice Department’s efforts to combat hate and hate crimes, see the updated Hate Crimes Fact Sheet.

Principal Deputy Associate Attorney General Mizer delivers remarks.

Assistant Attorney General Clarke delivers remarks.

Assistant Attorney General Clarke sits with Judy and Dennis Shepard, Matthew Shepard’s parents.