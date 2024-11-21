Georgia Duck Season Opens Nov. 23; Special Early Opportunity Youth, Active Military and Veterans Nov. 16-17

Waterfowl hunters can head to their favorite hunting ground for the Georgia duck hunting season when it opens on Sat., Nov. 23, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division (WRD). Youth, active military and veterans should take note of an early hunt opportunity Nov. 16-17.

“New this year, thanks to the Duck Stamp Modernization Act, hunters don’t have to carry a physical copy of the Federal Duck Stamp as the electronic Federal Duck Stamp, or e-stamp, is now a legal seasonal license,” said Kara Nitschke, migratory gamebird biologist. “The E-stamp can even be purchased at the same place you get your other recreational licenses, GoOutdoorsGeorgia.com. The E-stamp is valid from the date of purchase through June 30 of 2025. Those who purchase the E-stamp will still be mailed a physical Duck Stamp after May 10 of the purchase year.”

Duck season dates are Nov. 23-Dec. 1 and Dec. 7 – Jan. 26. Full migratory bird hunting regulations can be found at GeorgiaWildlife.com/migratory-bird-info.

Youth, Active Military and Veterans can take advantage of two early Waterfowl Hunting Dates on Nov. 16-17. On these two days, youth ages 16 or younger OR active military or veterans may hunt specific migratory birds, such as ducks, Canada geese and mergansers. Youth must be accompanied by an adult of at least 18 years of age (only the youth may hunt).

To hunt waterfowl in Georgia, you need a Georgia hunting license, a Georgia migratory bird license, and the federal duck stamp. WRD has made your purchase decision even easier by the creation of the Waterfowl Hunter Package at GoOutdoorsGeorgia.com, which includes all the licenses you need (and includes an attractive plastic license hard card and a camo hat).

For more information on waterfowl hunting, visit GeorgiaWildlife.com/migratory-bird-info.

