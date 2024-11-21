DCMA restructures critical directorate in HQ realignment

FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. –

The Defense Management Contract Agency’s Portfolio Management and Business Integration Directorate was renamed and realigned as the Enterprise Analytics & Modernization, or EA&M, effective July 28.

The realignment consolidated organizations to achieve DCMA goals and modernization. This promotes functions throughout the agency to better align within headquarters components and help eliminate seams between areas of responsibility within that structure.

While sections such as Program Support, Policy Guidance and Competency Planning, and the Industrial Analysis Divisions remain in headquarters as part of EA&M, other divisions moved to new teams, including the Corporate Assessment Team and the Customer Engagement Teams, which joined the Corporate Operations Directorate.

Elsewhere, the Earned Value Management Systems Center moved to the Cost and Pricing Command, and the Reimbursable Team joined the Financial and Business Operations Directorate.

Finally, the Data Management division moved from Corporate Operations to align under EA&M as part of the first phase of establishing the Department of Defense-directed Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office, also CDAO.

Walter Eady, EA&M executive director, charged Craig Morgan, who assumed his duties as the DCMA CDAO in July 2023, to stand up the Agency Data Analytics and Optimization capability aligned to DOD efforts to modernize infrastructure, data, and insight across the department.

Morgan established the CDAO office in July and oversees the integration of DCMA’s specialized factory-floor insights and comprehensive enterprise data.

Morgan is responsible for a broad range of strategic initiatives, including senior-level acquisition engagement, acquisition insight capabilities management, policy formulation, workforce training and development, talent management, data governance, digital modernization and optimization, and an array of integrated industrial, weapons systems, and sustainment analytic products.

During the July 2024 Director’s Global Town Hall, Sonya Ebright, DCMA deputy director, said the agency is realigning workload to ensure these sections best serve mission priorities. As a focus, DCMA aligns resources going out to the field for executing business. It then aggregates information for external customers at either the Pentagon or buying command.

Overall, EA&M’s key goals include leveraging business-intelligent and data analytics tools to improve the agency’s ability to identify the presence and sources of systemic performance trends across portfolios of like programs, while improving external customers’ access to key DCMA data and insights.

Another focus area is Industrial Analysis. EA&M provides timely, high-value insights for Defense Industrial Base Mission Assurance. Working across all segments of DCMA to further DIB MA awareness and promoting greater collaboration can reduce risk and support DOD risk management activities, which ultimately improves warfighter capabilities