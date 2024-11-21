Alzheimer’s Therapeutics Market Projected to Reach USD 13.42 Billion by 2032, Growing at CAGR of 15.14% - SNS Insider

Alzheimer’s Therapeutics Market

Rising Prevalence of Alzheimer’s Disease and Approval of Disease-Modifying Therapies Propel Market Growth

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global Alzheimer’s Therapeutics Market , valued at USD 3.78 billion in 2023, is projected to reach USD 13.42 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 15.14% during the forecast period of 2024-2032.Alzheimer’s Therapeutics Market: Addressing Rising Challenges with Innovative SolutionsThe Alzheimer’s therapeutics market is witnessing robust growth, driven by the increasing prevalence of the disease and advancements in treatment modalities. In 2023, an estimated 6.68 million Americans aged 65 and older were affected by Alzheimer’s, with this number expected to more than double by 2060. This growing burden highlights the urgent need for effective therapies, particularly for women, who account for nearly two-thirds of diagnosed cases due to their longer life expectancy. The introduction of disease-modifying therapies, aimed at slowing disease progression, represents a significant breakthrough in care. Collaborative efforts, such as Genentech and UCB's development of the anti-Tau antibody UCB0107, underscore the industry's commitment to precision medicine. Additionally, advancements in digital tools, like Cambridge Cognition's Cantab Connect, are improving drug evaluation and approval processes. As awareness and investment in R&D increase, the market is set to transform Alzheimer's care and improve outcomes for millions worldwide.

Key Alzheimer's Therapeutics Market Players:• Eisai Co. Ltd.• Daiichi Sankyo Company• Novartis AG• AbbVie Inc. (Allergan Plc.)• Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc.• H. Lundbeck A/S• F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.• Biogen• TauRx Pharmaceuticals Ltd.• AC Immune Limited• Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.Market Analysis: Rising Prevalence and Need for InnovationThe Alzheimer’s therapeutics market is driven by the growing prevalence of Alzheimer’s disease, a significant public health challenge. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), an estimated 55 million people globally were affected by dementia in 2023, with Alzheimer’s disease accounting for 60-70% of these cases. In the U.S. alone, approximately 6.68 million individuals are living with Alzheimer’s. The National Institute on Aging predicts the prevalence among older adults will nearly triple over the next four decades, primarily due to an aging population.This surge in cases underscores the urgent need for effective therapeutic interventions. Pharmaceutical companies are heavily investing in R&D to develop innovative treatments that address the disease’s underlying pathology. Increased awareness about Alzheimer’s and its diagnosis is also fueling demand for advanced therapies, ensuring robust growth in the therapeutics market.Segment HighlightsBy ProductCholinesterase inhibitors dominated the Alzheimer’s therapeutics market in 2023, holding over 48% of revenue share. This class of drugs remains the standard of care, as evidenced by the FDA’s approval of Adlarity in March 2022. Developed by Corium Inc., Adlarity is a transdermal patch delivering a steady dose of donepezil hydrochloride for severe dementia associated with Alzheimer’s disease. The approval of such products reflects the continued reliance on cholinesterase inhibitors to manage symptoms effectively. Meanwhile, pipeline drugs represent the fastest-growing segment, fueled by ongoing advancements in disease-modifying therapies by major players like Biogen, Eli Lilly, and F. Hoffmann-La Roche.By End-UserThe hospital pharmacy segment held over 56% of the revenue share in 2023, driven by the rising number of hospitalizations among Alzheimer’s patients. For instance, in 2022, Medicare beneficiaries with Alzheimer’s experienced hospitalization rates more than double those without the disease. Simultaneously, the e-commerce segment is gaining traction due to the convenience of online medicine delivery. With the growing adoption of digital platforms, e-commerce is expected to play a pivotal role in expanding access to Alzheimer's therapeutics in the future.

Key Market SegmentsBy Product• Cholinesterase inhibitors- Donepezil- Galantamine- Rivastigmine• NMDA Receptor Antagonist• Pipeline Drugs• Combination DrugBy End-user• Hospital Pharmacy• E-commerce• Retail PharmacyRegional Analysis: Dominance and Growth PotentialNorth America led the Alzheimer's therapeutics market in 2023, accounting for over 38% of revenue share. This dominance is attributed to substantial R&D activities, innovative treatment breakthroughs, and government initiatives. For example, the FDA’s designation of Breakthrough Therapy status to lecanemab (BAN2401), an anti-amyloid beta protofibril antibody developed by Eisai and Biogen, highlights the region’s commitment to advancing therapeutic options.The Asia Pacific to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. Increasing awareness about Alzheimer’s disease, coupled with the rising elderly population, is driving demand for innovative treatments. According to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, over 411,000 people in Australia will be living with dementia in 2023, with numbers expected to double by 2058. This growing burden emphasizes the need for effective Alzheimer’s therapies, making the Asia Pacific a key area for future market expansion.Recent Market Developments• October 28, 2024: AbbVie announced its acquisition of Aliada Therapeutics, strengthening its neuroscience portfolio and enhancing its focus on Alzheimer’s disease. This strategic move underscores AbbVie's commitment to advancing therapeutic options for neurodegenerative conditions.• January 31, 2024: Biogen initiated a resource realignment strategy to bolster its Alzheimer's disease franchise. This effort aims to optimize the company's focus on developing innovative treatments and addressing the growing demand for Alzheimer's therapeutics.

Table of Contents1. Introduction1.1 Market Definition1.2 Scope (Inclusion and Exclusions)1.3 Research Assumptions2. Executive Summary2.1 Market Overview2.2 Regional Synopsis2.3 Competitive Summary3. Research Methodology3.1 Top-Down Approach3.2 Bottom-up Approach3.3. Data Validation3.4 Primary Interviews4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis4.1 Market Driving Factors Analysis4.1.2 Drivers4.1.2 Restraints4.1.3 Opportunities4.1.4 Challenges4.2 PESTLE Analysis4.3 Porter's Five Forces Model5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting5.1 Incidence and Prevalence (2023)5.2 Prescription Trends, (2023), by Region5.3 Device Volume, by Region (2020-2032)5.4 Healthcare Spending, by region, (Government, Commercial, Private, Out-of-Pocket), 2023

