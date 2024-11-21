Discover the ALASKA ($ALASKA) Listing on XT Exchange

SINGAPORE, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are honored to announce that ALASKA ($ALASKA) will be listed on XT Exchange. The ALASKA/USDT trading pair will be available in the Innovation Zone (MEMEs). Please take note of the following go-live schedule:

Deposit: Opened

Opened Trading: 13:00 on November 21, 2024 (UTC)

13:00 on November 21, 2024 (UTC) Withdrawal: 13:00 on November 22, 2024 (UTC)



About ALASKA ($ALASKA)

Woof! It’s Alaska—the meme coin with a royal lineage and a mission to make history! Inspired by the regal Samoyed from the palace of Prince Marcus von Anhalt, $ALASKA brings a touch of luxury and charm to the world of meme coins.

More than just a token, $ALASKA is a visionary project that embodies the future of wealth and community. With its unique blend of humor, elegance, and innovation, $ALASKA is not just a coin but a lifestyle, offering holders a chance to be part of a royal journey towards prosperity.

Built on a strong foundation of community engagement and a growing ecosystem, $ALASKA sets the stage for monumental opportunities in the crypto space. It invites everyone to join the Meme Supercycle and create a legacy while chasing riches and innovation together.

The listing of $ALASKA on XT Exchange marks an important milestone, allowing the project to reach a wider audience and expand its community of loyal supporters. By joining XT, $ALASKA opens the door to a broader range of users eager to be part of its innovative journey, bridging fun, luxury, and crypto in an exciting way.

Albin Warin, CEO of XT Exchange, shared his thoughts:

"The addition of $ALASKA to XT Exchange is a testament to our commitment to supporting creative and forward-thinking projects. We believe $ALASKA’s unique blend of vision and community engagement will resonate with our users and add significant value to the Innovation Zone."

Website: https://alaskacoin.meme/

Blockchain Browser: https://solscan.io/token/s3ghbbWBTtMizNJKGmeMBd1URpisoQJxuDLrheEX61g

About XT

Founded in 2018, XT serves more than 7.8M registered users, over 1M monthly active users, 40+ million users in the ecosystem, and more than 800 tokens with 1000+ trading pairs. XT crypto exchange offers a rich variety of trading categories to provide a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading experience for its large user base. This includes crypto futures trading (USDT-M Futures and coin-M futures perpetual contracts) and copy trading that allows users to replicate top traders in real time with just one click. Additionally, the futures grid allows users to automate the buying and selling of futures contracts for profits.

Website: xt.com

X: twitter.com/XTexchange

Telegram: t.me/XTsupport_EN

ALASKA ($ALASKA)

