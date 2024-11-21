Trawick International Enhances Global Medical Coverage with Access to Cleveland Clinic World-Renowned Care

MIAMI, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trawick International, a leading global insurance provider, announces that they are working together with Cleveland Clinic, a world-renowned healthcare institution recognized for its excellence in medical specialties such as cardiology and cardiovascular surgery.

Policyholders of Trawick International's Plan VIVA, as well as customers of GlobalMex and Trawick International's United Kingdom and European international private medical insurance plans, now have access to Cleveland Clinic's Global Patient Services program. Insured members will enjoy the benefits of coordinated care tailored to their unique needs, including assistance with appointment scheduling, interpretation services, and guidance throughout their treatment journey. Cleveland Clinic's Global Patient Services team is dedicated to ensuring a seamless experience for international patients before, during, and after their visit.

David Capote, President, Trawick International LATAM, commented, “We are excited to work together with Cleveland Clinic and offer this unique service to our insured members through Plan VIVA. This reflects our commitment to providing access to world-class medical care, ensuring that our clients receive the best possible treatment in a globally recognized healthcare environment.”

To learn more about Trawick International Latin America and Plan VIVA, please visit trawicklatam.com.

About Cleveland Clinic

Cleveland Clinic is a nonprofit multispecialty academic medical center that integrates clinical and hospital care with research and education. Located in Cleveland, Ohio, it was founded in 1921 by four renowned physicians with a vision of providing outstanding patient care based upon the principles of cooperation, compassion and innovation. Cleveland Clinic has achieved numerous medical breakthroughs, expanded its facilities globally, and consistently ranked among the top hospitals in the United States. For more information visit clevelandclinic.org. and follow Cleveland Clinic on their X account.

About Trawick International

For more than 25 years, Trawick International has been a leading provider of international insurance, administration, and other assistance services. The company offers a full suite of innovative products and services to support today's globally mobile population. To learn more, visit trawickholdings.com.

Media Contact

Melissa Nicholson

Director of Corporate Communications

Trawick International

+1-949-275-7246

Melissa.Nicholson@trawickinternational.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.