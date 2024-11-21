U.S. & Canada Value Added Deli and Produce Market Industrial Chain, Key Players Profiles and Sales Data

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The U.S. & Canada value added deli and produce market size was valued at $12,823.8 million in 2019, and is expected to reach the market size of $20,372.9 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021-2027. The ready-to-eat salad segment was the most prominent segment in 2019, and is expected to continue this trend throughout the forecast period. U.S. accounted for the majority of value share in 2019, and is estimated to continue this trend throughout the forecast period.Consumers today pay a lot of attention to what they consume on a daily basis. Growing instances of diseases caused by nutrient deficient diet has encouraged consumers to invest in value added fruits and vegetables to achieve their health goals.Request Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A11157 The growth of the U.S. & Canada value added deli and produce market can be attributed to rapidly developing retail infrastructure and surge in adoption of veganism. Other factors contributing toward the market growth include surge in adoption of healthy snacking habit among millennials and changes in lifestyle of people leading to less time for cooking or preparing food. However, high price of value-added deli and produce acts as a major restraint of the market. Conversely, increase in adoption of organic fruits and vegetables among buyers is expected to provide potential opportunities for the U.S. & Canada value added deli and produce market growth.The U.S. & Canada value added deli and produce market is segmented into type, sales channel, and country. Depending on type, the market is fragmented into sandwiches, wraps, ready-to-eat salads, ready-to-eat meals, and produce. On the basis of sales channel, it is differentiated into grocery stores, supercenters, and club. Country wise, the market has been studied across the U.S. and Canada.Buy Now and Get Discount: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/us-and-canada-value-added-deli-and-produce-market/purchase-options By country, the U.S. was the dominant market, contributing the largest market share in the U.S. & Canada value added deli and produce market. The growth is attributed to higher awareness about the benefits of balanced nutrition among the populace in this country. Moreover, higher disposable income coupled with increase in work hours has encouraged people to invest in value added deli and produce.Key players in the market have relied on agreement, acquisitions, product launch, partnerships, and business expansion as their key strategic move to stay relevant in the industry and improve their stance in the U.S. & Canada value added deli and produce market share. The key player in the U.S. & Canada value added deli and produce industry profiled in the report are Bonduelle, Bridgford Food Corporation, Bright farms, Calavo Growers, Inc, Dole Food Company, Dutchman's Store, Fresh Express, Freshway Foods, Mann Packing Co., Inc., Sunripe Freshmarket, and Taylor Farms.Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A11157 Trending Reports:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

