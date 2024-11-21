Aircraft Seating Market Size to Surpass USD 11.6 Billion by 2032 Due to Increasing Airline Passenger Numbers

Aircraft Seating Market

"The Aircraft Seating Market is growing rapidly, driven by increasing air passengers and innovations in advanced seating solutions"

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Aircraft Seating Market was valued at USD 6.9 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 11.6 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.97% from 2024 to 2032.Rising Air Travel Demand Drives Innovation in Aircraft Seating for Enhanced Comfort and EfficiencyAircraft seating systems are essential for ensuring passenger comfort and safety, constructed from durable, lightweight materials that meet safety standards. The rising number of airline passengers and the preference for air travel over road transport due to its time efficiency are driving increased demand for advanced seating solutions. As airlines expand and upgrade fleets, there is pressure on manufacturers to optimize seating designs to maximize capacity while maintaining comfort.This growing demand for air travel, combined with the need to modernize older fleets, presents significant opportunities for aircraft seat manufacturers. Innovations in seating technologies, including lighter, stronger, and more customizable seats, are expected to fuel market growth. As airlines prioritize passenger experience, the market for advanced, comfortable, and efficient seating solutions is poised for substantial expansion.Book Your Sample Report @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/1121 Key Drivers and Opportunities Fuel Growth in Aircraft Seating Market, with Emphasis on Sustainability and InnovationThe aircraft seating market is experiencing strong growth driven by several key factors. A major driver is the ongoing upgrade of existing aircraft with advanced in-flight entertainment and connectivity (IFEC) systems, enhancing passenger comfort. Airlines are investing in refurbishing seats to meet modern standards, incorporating lightweight materials and customizable features. Additionally, business jets are fueling growth with tailored cabin seating options.Opportunities in the market are also expanding, particularly with the rise of Urban Air Mobility (UAM). eVTOL aircraft, designed to reduce urban traffic congestion, require specialized seating systems for safety and comfort. Technological advancements in aerospace are enabling the integration of sustainable materials, like bio-based and recycled components, into seating designs, aligning with the aviation industry's sustainability goals while enhancing passenger experience and reducing environmental impact.Key Players:• Raytheon Technologies Corporation• Recaro Aircraft Seating GmbH• Safran• Swire Pacific Limited• The Aviation Industry Corporation of China, Ltd.• Geven S.p.a.• Jamco Corporation• Acro Aircraft Seating Ltd• Airbus S.A.S.• Aviointeriors S.p.A.Ask For Enquiry @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/1121 Economy Class and OEM Segments Drive Dominance in the Aircraft Seating MarketBy SeatEconomy Class is the dominant segment, primarily due to the large number of economy class passengers on commercial flights. Economy class seats are in high demand as they accommodate more passengers per flight, making them a cost-effective choice for airlines.By End-UseThe OEM segment led the market with the largest Market share in 2023, Due to increasing global demand for new aircraft due to the expansion of airline fleets. Airlines are ordering new planes to meet growing demands in air travel and replace aging fleets.By Seat• Economy Class• Premium Economy• Business Class• First ClassBy End-Use• OEM• MRO• AftermarketBy Seat Type• 9G• 16GBy Component• Seat Actuators• Foams• Fittings• OthersBy Aircraft Type• Civil aircraft• Helicopters• UAMBy Components & Materials• Cushion & Filling Material• Structure Material• Upholsteries & Seat Cover• Seat Actuators• OthersNorth America Leads Aircraft Seating Market, While Asia Pacific Set for Rapid GrowthNorth America accounts for the largest market share in aircraft seating, primarily because the region's air travel infrastructure is well established. Major airlines in North America, along with a huge volume of domestic and international flights, contribute to constant demand for aircraft seating, both new and upgraded.Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a significant CAGR from 2024 to 2032 due to upsurging air passenger traffic in this region, especially in countries like China, India, and Southeast Asia. As a consequence, growing air passenger traffic in these regions prompts airlines to increase their fleets, thus unlocking greater demand for advanced seating solutions. As a consequence, Asia Pacific is in line to record significant growth during the forecast period.Ask For Buy @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/1121 Recent Developments In August 2024, RECARO Aircraft Seating was awarded the contract with IndiGo Airlines (InterGlobe Aviation Limited) to supply R5 seats for the business class cabins of the Airbus A321neo fleet. This configuration comprises 12 business and 208 economy class seats. The design maximizes passenger comfort by providing a generous pitch of 38 inches and a highly efficient yet comfortable design. In October 2023, Safran signed an agreement to deliver the fully customized seats of Premium Economy, Business Class, as well as First Class cabins throughout 13 Airbus A350 aircraft for Japan Airlines. These seats are tailored to meet Japan Airlines' requirements, prioritizing advanced functionality and superior passenger comfort.About Us:SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. 