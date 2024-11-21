Off-Highway Electric Vehicle Market Future Opportunity to Reach $168.7 Billion by 2031

Off-Highway Electric Vehicle Market

The growing trend of recreational activities and adventure sports, the rise in demand for electric machinery in construction sector

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Off-Highway Electric Vehicle Market report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market. The global off-highway electric vehicle market was valued at $15.7 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $168.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 26.7% from 2022 to 2031.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐃𝐅 - 339 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬) 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A08770 The concept of off-highway electric vehicle is typically attributed to the off-road vehicle that use a propulsion technology which does not produce internal combustion engine exhaust or other carbon emissions when it operates. It is designed to operate on public roads as well as rough terrain. Moreover, off-highway electric vehicles have a wide range of applications in the area of good carriers, agricultural applications, and passenger commute. For instance, in June 2021, Caterpillar announced the launch of the R1700 XE LHD battery electric vehicle at MINExpo, an international trade show sponsored by the National Mining Association. It was capable of carrying 15-tonne payload. Furthermore, it was capable of being fully charged in less than 30 minutes using a single charger or in less than 20 minutes using two chargers.The report offers a detailed a segmentation of the global off-highway electric vehicle market based on vehicle type, energy storage capacity, battery type, application, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 & 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/off-highway-electric-vehicle-market/purchase-options Based on vehicle type, the hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to over three-fifths of the global off-highway electric vehicle market size , and is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the battery electric vehicle (BEV) segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 28.4% from 2022 to 2031.Based on battery type, the Lithium-Ion (Li-Ion) segment was the largest in 2021, grabbing nearly 90% of the global off-highway electric vehicle market, and is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The same segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 27.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report also includes the lead-acid segment.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞JCB, Caterpillar, Sandvik, Epiroc, Cargotec corporation, Anhui Heli Co., Ltd., Hyundai Doosan Infracore Co. Ltd., Narrow Isle inc., CNH Industrial, AB Volvo, Clark, Komatsu Ltd., Hitachi Construction Machinery, Toyota Motor Corporation, SANY Group, LIEBHERR-International Deutschland GmbH, DEERE & COMPANY𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐲𝐨𝐮’𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A08770 In addition, the off-highway electric vehicle market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, owing to the growth in the mining industry, increasing pollution from the diesel-powered vehicles, and the developments carried out in the automobile industry. Furthermore, the companies operating in the off-highway EV market have adopted collaborations, investments, and product launches to increase their market share and expand their geographical presence. For instance, in March 2021, Hitachi Construction Equipment Co., Ltd. signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ABB, a leading global technology company dealing in electrification, robotics and automation. The two companies worked together to apply ABB’s electrification, automation and digital solutions to Hitachi mining trucks and excavators. This increased the offerings by Hitachi in the electric construction equipment segment.Based on application, the construction segment was the largest in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global off-highway electric vehicle market, and is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the others segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 29.7% from 2022 to 2031. The report also analyzes the agriculture and mining segments.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠:The factors such as increase in trend of recreational activities & adventure sports, rise in demand for electric machinery in construction sector, and surge in sales of electric vehicles supplement the growth of the off-highway electric vehicle market. However, high maintenance cost of off-highway electric vehicles and ban on ATV & UTV driving in wildlife area are the factors expected to hamper the growth of the market. In addition, technology development in off-highway electric vehicle and expansion of dealer network for effective product reach create market opportunities for the key players operating in the off-highway electric vehicle market.Based on region, the market in Asia-Pacific accounted for more than two-fifths of the global off-highway electric vehicle market in 2021, and is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the off-highway electric vehicle market in Europe is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 29.2% from 2022 to 2031. The report also discusses the North America and LAMEA regions.𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:Automotive Sensor Fusion Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-sensor-fusion-market-A13883 Automotive Ecalls Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-ecall-market-A07113 Automotive Child Presence Detection System Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-child-presence-detection-system-market-A115343

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.