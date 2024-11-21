Hypercar Market Size Forecasted to Grow at 31.1% CAGR, Reaching USD 224.5 billion by 2031

Hypercar Market

Surge in demand for luxurious and comfortable driving experience drives the global hypercar market.

The global hypercar market was valued at $15.2 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $224.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 31.1% from 2022 to 2031.

The growth of the global hypercar market is propelling, due to growth in demand for comfortable and luxurious driving experience. However, high cost of hypercars is the factor hampering the growth of the market. Furthermore, production of electric hypercars is the factor expected to offer growth opportunities during the forecast period.

Based on propulsion, the battery electric segment is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 40.9% during the forecast period. However, the ICE segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-thirds of the market.

On the basis of end-use, the racing segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 33.2% during the forecast period. However, the private segment held the lion's share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the market.

Europe is expected to dominate the global hypercar market. Italy, Germany, and UK are some of the leading producers. The prominent presence of the industry's leading players is assisting the industry's growth in Europe. In July 2022, Red Bull announced their first in-house hypercar RB17 at $5.62 million. The Advanced Technologies division of Red Bull's Formula One team has announced plans to launch its own $5.62 million million hypercar in 2025. The limited edition, two-seated RB-17 will be built at Red Bull's Milton Keynes factory, with only 50 cars built for civilian use rather than professional Formula 1 racing.

The key players profiled in this report include h.c. F. Porsche AG, Pagani Automobili S.p.A., Lotus Cars Limited, Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, Automobili Lamborghini S.p.A., Bentley Motors Limited, Koenigsegg Automotive AB, Audi AG Aktiengesellschaft, Ferrari N.V., Bugatti Automobiles S.A.S., McLaren Group, Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC

The report analyzes these key players in the global hypercar market. These players have adopted various strategies such as new product launches, expansion, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments of every market player.

The global hypercar market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Europe dominated in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the market. However, the market across the Asia-Pacific region is projected to showcase the highest CAGR of 32.9% during the forecast period.

Several companies operating in hypercar market are launching new electric hypercar in the market, which fuels the growth of the market. For instance, in March 2019, Automobili Pininfarina unveiled its new electric hypercar Battista at Geneva Motor Show. The new car has 1900 Bhp, and 2300 nm torque. It has potential to accelerate to 62 mph in less than two seconds, which is faster than a Formula 1 car.

