GTreasury, PNC Bank Introduce Embedded Banking Integration Through PINACLE® Connect

The new integration and user experience provides shared clients with workflow efficiencies, real-time balances, transactions, and payments automation

CHICAGO, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTreasury, the pioneer and global leader in Digital Treasury Solutions for the Office of the CFO, and PNC Bank, one of the largest banks in the United States, today announced an integration with PNC’s embedded banking solution, PINACLE® Connect, and GTreasury’s treasury and risk management platform.

Through this expanded relationship, GTreasury and PNC Bank’s shared clients now have access to PNC’s treasury services directly within the GTreasury treasury and risk management platform. Clients can streamline their operations, create efficiencies, and eliminate the need to swivel between various partner platforms by integrating key PNC banking services, including:

Payment automation (ACH, wire, and real-time payments initiation);

Reconciliation using real-time payment status updates; and

Real-time and historical balance and transaction reporting to streamline cash management.



“This integration with GTreasury expands our existing, broad portfolio of platform integrations that are delivering the power of our Treasury Management platform within the systems our clients use to run their businesses,” said Howard Forman, executive vice president and head of Digital Channels for PNC Treasury Management. “The secure, modern, scalable API-based approach helps our clients accomplish many of their financial goals — automating manual processes, reducing risk and optimizing their liquidity position.”

Clients will benefit from a simplified onboarding process that significantly reduces implementation time and the technology resources required to complete an integration between PNC Bank and GTreasury.

“Integrations like the one we’ve established with PNC are essential to providing treasury teams and the office of the CFO with the readily available tools required to optimize efficiency,” said Victoria Blake, Chief Product Officer, GTreasury. “PNC is a recognized leader in the embedded finance space, making them ideal to work with to expand the transformative technology benefits our mutual customers can enjoy.”

About PNC Bank

PNC Bank, National Association, is a member of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC). PNC is one of the largest diversified financial services institutions in the United States, organized around its customers and communities for strong relationships and local delivery of retail and business banking including a full range of lending products; specialized services for corporations and government entities, including corporate banking, real estate finance and asset-based lending; wealth management and asset management. For information about PNC, visit http://www.pnc.com.

About GTreasury

GTreasury is the pioneer and global leader in Advanced Treasury Solutions for the Office of the CFO. For nearly 40 years, GTreasury has delivered industry-leading solutions spanning cash, payments, debt, derivatives, investments, and exposures across a scalable suite of fit-for-purpose solutions. Trusted by over 800 customers across 160 countries, GTreasury provides treasury and finance teams with the ability to connect, compile, and manage mission-critical data to optimize cash flows and capital structures. To learn more, visit GTreasury.com.

GTreasury is headquartered in Chicago, with locations serving EMEA (London) and APAC (Sydney, Singapore, and Manila).

GTreasury Contact

Kyle Peterson

kyle@clementpeterson.com

PNC Bank Contact

Christina Davis

Christina.figg@pnc.com

