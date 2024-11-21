Automation and Controls Market to Witness Robust Growth: Key Trends and Forecasts Through 2030

Automation and Controls Market

Automation and Controls Market Expected to Reach $845.15 Billion by 2030

The increased use of edge computing and artificial intelligence-based automation solutions is anticipated to propel.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research, titled, “ Automation and Controls Market by Component, Deployment Model, product, application, and end use: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,” the automation and controls market size was valued at $329.62 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach at $845.15 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2021 to 2030.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 & 𝐓𝐎𝐂: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A14993 Automation and control in the manufacturing/production sector are referred to as the utilization of technologies such as software, hardware, and equipment designed to automate the production processes. Manufacturing processes are highly diversifying, owing to which various types of manufacturing automatic control cater to different aspects such as foxed automation, programmable automation, and flexible automation. Moreover, motion control systems in the manufacturing and industrial sectors are becoming significantly important, owing to major competitive advantages such as lower operating costs and a rise in the need for workplace safety & productivity, thus offering significant growth opportunities for the market.The growth of global automation & controls is majorly driven by the implementation of government regulations to promote industrial automation and a surge in organizations focused on worker safety. In addition, the rise in demand for industrial automation across the manufacturing sector is expected to drive automation and control market growth. However, the high implementation cost associated with the installation is acting as a prime restraint of the global market. On the contrary, the rise in penetration of industrial robotics coupled with the adoption of Industry 4.0 across prime industries is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the automation & controls industry during the forecast period.According to automation and controls market trends , the SCADA segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2020. The commercial and industrial segments collectively accounted for around 83.2% market share in 2020. An increase in labor productivity and total rate of production are some of the prime factors propelling the growth of the PLC segment.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐲𝐨𝐮’𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A14993 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:The Automation and Controls industry's key market players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐥𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞,Fanuc CorporationKuKa AGHoneywell International Inc.Rockwell AutomationEmerson Electric Co.ABB GroupBosch Rexroth AGGeneral Electric Co.Schneider ElectricSIEMENS AGThe outbreak of COVID-19 has significantly impacted the growth of the automation & controls market. The rise in demand for industrial control systems across the prime manufacturing and industrial sector has significantly propelled the demand for automation & controls-based digital applications during the pandemic. However, the lack of availability of a professional maintenance workforce due to partial and complete lockdowns implemented by the governments globally restrains the growth of the automation & controls market during a pandemic. Conversely, the commercial and industrial sectors globally started to deploy automation & controls-powered solutions, hence, forecast to drive the automation and controls market analysis post-pandemic.Region-wise, Europe holds a significant share in the global automation & controls market. The adoption of the Industry 4.0 initiative to boost the digital infrastructure across manufacturing/production & related industries and value creation processes, is expected to propel the growth of the automation & controls industry in this region. Moreover, the surge in demand for automation technologies across industrial sectors in Europe is anticipated to boost the automation & control market growth in this region.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐛𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A14993 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲- In 2020, the safety & security segment accounted for the maximum revenue and is projected to grow at a notable CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period.- The safety & security and HVAC segments together accounted for around 64.6% of the automation and controls market share in 2020.- The industrial segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.0% during the automation and controls market forecast period.- Europe contributed the major share in the automation and controls industry, accounting for more than 34.0% share in 2020.𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:Allied Market Research is a top provider of market intelligence that offers reports from leading technology publishers. Our in-depth market assessments in our research reports consider significant technological advancements in the sector. In addition to other areas of expertise, AMR focuses on analyzing high-tech and advanced production systems. We have a team of experts who compile thorough research reports and actively advise leading businesses to enhance their current procedures. Our experts have a wealth of knowledge on the topics they cover. Also, they use a variety of tools and techniques when gathering and analyzing data, including patented data sources.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.