The Minister of Trade Industry and Competition, Parks Franklyn Mpho Tau Visited Hisense South Africa’s Industrial Park to Strengthen Economic Ties

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hisense, a leading global manufacturer of consumer electronics and home appliances, was honored to host the newly appointed Minister Parks Franklyn Mpho Tau from the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition. The visit underscored the strong relationship between Hisense and the South African government, highlighting their shared commitment to economic growth, job creation, and community development.

During his visit, Minister Tau engaged with Hisense executives and employees to discuss strategic initiatives, aligned with government’s objectives of stimulating the economy and supporting local communities. Minister Tau underscored the importance of public-private partnerships to achieve economic objectives and foster an environment where businesses can thrive.

The visit also included a walk through the Hisense South Africa manufacturing facility in Atlantis, Western Cape. Hisense, a white goods and consumer electronics company, established manufacturing presence in South Africa in 2013, and has since increased capacity from the Atlantis manufacturing facility to 1 million televisions and 500 000 fridges per annum. With the manufacturing of consumer electronics, Hisense has created over 1000 direct jobs, in addition to supporting a network of over 25 000 additional workers across the value chain.

Products made in Atlantis for Hisense South Africa have now been exported to more than 10 countries across the African continent. Following the COVID-19 pandemic, Hisense achieved a significant milestone by exporting South African-manufactured refrigerators to the United Kingdom in early 2024.

Minister Tau expressed his admiration for the products and suggested, "We should aim to expand the Hisense industrial park to accommodate more suppliers. This expansion would foster industrial growth in South Africa, create more jobs, and enhance manufacturing capabilities, thereby contributing significantly to the local economy."

Vivi Liu, General Manager at Hisense, expressed excitement about the visit, stating, "We are proud to welcome Minister Parks Franklyn Mpho Tau to our factory, where he witnessed firsthand the meaningful impact of our operations on job creation and economic growth. The Industrial Park serves as a testament to Hisense’s commitment to innovation and excellence in manufacturing, providing high-quality products while creating job opportunities for the local workforce. As a key player in the electronics sector, Hisense continues to explore ways to collaborate with the South African government to identify and maximize new growth opportunities."

