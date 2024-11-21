Vow ASA: EX. SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS IN RIGHTS ISSUE TODAY

Issuer name: Vow ASA

Ex. date: 21 November 2024

Type of corporate action: Rights issue

This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations.









