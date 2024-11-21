Anesthesia Video Laryngoscope Market to Hit $1B by 2033 at 9.4% CAGR

Anesthesia Video Laryngoscope Market

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Increasing surgical procedures, rising awareness and training and regulatory support and guidelines are the major factors which drive the global market growth.Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Anesthesia Video Laryngoscope Market by Type (Rigid and Flexible), Usability (Reusable and Disposable), and End User (Hospitals, Clinics and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the anesthesia video laryngoscope market was valued at $0.4 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $1.0 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2024 to 2033.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐚 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A107991 Prime determinants of growthIncreasing surgical procedures, and rising awareness and training are the major factors that drive the growth of the anesthesia video laryngoscope market. However, high cost of the anesthesia video laryngoscope hinders the market growth. Moreover, growing focus on technological advancements offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the global anesthesia video laryngoscope market.Report coverage & detailsReport CoverageDetailsForecast Period2024–2033Base Year2023Market Size in 2023$0.4 billionMarket Size in 2033$1.0 billionCAGR9.4%No. of Pages in Report216Segments CoveredType, Usability, End user and Region.DriversIncreasing surgical proceduresRising awareness and trainingRegulatory support and guidelinesOpportunitiesTechnological advancementRestraintsHigh cost of anesthesia video laryngoscopeSegment HighlightsRigid anesthesia video laryngoscopesRigid anesthesia video laryngoscopes are widely used due to their superior visualization capabilities and reliability in managing difficult airways. These devices provide a clear view of the larynx, making intubation safer and more efficient. Their robust design ensures durability and consistent performance, which is crucial during critical procedures.Disposable anesthesia video laryngoscopesDisposable anesthesia video laryngoscopes are more preferred due to their enhanced hygiene and reduced risk of cross-contamination between patients. These single-use devices eliminate the need for sterilization, saving time and resources in clinical settings. Additionally, they are cost-effective and ensure consistent performance without the wear and tear associated with reusable laryngoscopes. Their convenience and reliability make them a favored choice in both routine and emergency procedures.The hospital are the major end usersHospitals are the major users of anesthesia video laryngoscopes due to their high patient turnover and the need for advanced, reliable equipment in surgical and emergency settings. These devices enhance visualization during intubation, improving success rates and patient safety. Their frequent use in hospitals for both routine and complex procedures underscores their importance in ensuring efficient airway management and reducing the risk of complications. Hospitals invest in these tools to maintain high standards of care, optimize outcomes, and comply with stringent healthcare regulations.Regional OutlookAlcohol dehydrogenase research reveals regional genetic variations affecting alcohol metabolism, disease susceptibility, and treatment responses. High-risk areas for alcohol-related diseases include East Asia, with prevalent ADH gene polymorphisms, and Western countries, facing significant alcohol abuse and liver disease rates.PlayersAdvin Health CareVyaire Medical, IncProdol MeditecInfinium Medical, Inc.Medtronic PlcSourceMark, LLCVDO Medical (Shanghai) Co., Ltd (VDO)Intersurgical LtdOlympus CorporationRoper Technologies, Inc.The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global Anesthesia Video Laryngoscope market. These players have adopted different strategies such as, product launch, expansion, partnership, collaboration and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.Recent Industry DevelopmentIn June 2023, Teleflex Incorporated, a leading global provider of medical technologies, announced a partnership with Shenzhen Insighters Medical Technology Co., Ltd. as the exclusive U.S. distributor of the Insighters Video Laryngoscope system, which is designed to inspect the upper glottic airway and facilitate endotracheal intubation.In December 2021, SourceMark, LLC along with the certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE), announced today its GPO contract for their ClearViz Video Laryngoscope system with Vizient, which provides solutions that help more than 50% of the nation's acute providers and more than 20% of ambulatory care providers deliver high-value care to their patients.𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A107991

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.