Global Cancer Tumor Profiling Market Forecast To Reach $22.06 Billion By 2028 With 14.3% Annual Growth

The cancer tumor profiling market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $22.06 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.3%.” — The Business Research Company

The cancer tumor profiling market has seen significant growth, projected to rise from $11.17 billion in 2023 to $12.93 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.7%. This growth has been fueled by rising cancer incidence, advancements in precision medicine and research collaborations, improvements in cancer diagnostics and early detection, a broad range of targeted therapy options, and supportive regulatory frameworks for cancer profiling tests.

What Are the Market Size Estimates for the Global Cancer Tumor Profiling Market and Its Expected Growth Rate?

The cancer tumor profiling market is projected to grow rapidly, reaching $22.06 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 14.3%. This growth is fueled by the expansion of immunotherapy and immune profiling in cancer care, advancements in liquid biopsy and non-invasive profiling methods, adoption of single-cell sequencing for enhanced tumor characterization, increased cancer screening and early detection efforts, and rising demand for profiling rare and orphan cancer subtypes. Key trends include the integration of tumor profiling into clinical practice, progress in multi-omics approaches, the use of AI and machine learning in data analysis, advancements in personalized medicine and targeted therapies, and innovations in genomics and next-generation sequencing technologies.

What Are The Primary Growth Drivers Of The Cancer Tumor Profiling Market?

The rising global incidence of cancer is anticipated to fuel growth in the cancer and tumor profiling market. Cancer occurs when certain body cells grow uncontrollably and spread to other areas. As cancer cases increase, the demand for tumor profiling also rises, helping doctors assess disease severity more accurately.

Who Are The Top Market Players Contributing To The Growth Of The Cancer Tumor Profiling Market?

Key players in the market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Caris Life Sciences, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Illumina Inc., Qiagen, Ribomed Biotechnologies Inc., HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc., NanoString Technologies Inc., NeoGenomics Laboratories Inc., Lucence Health Inc., ACT Genomics Co. LTD, Strand Life Sciences, IMB Dx Inc., Exact Sciences Corporation, Guardant Health, Foundation Medicine Inc.

What Emerging Trends Are Affecting The Size Of The Cancer Tumor Profiling Market?

A key trend gaining momentum in the cancer and tumor profiling market is the rise in research and development activities. Leading companies in this sector are prioritizing R&D efforts to meet consumer demand and strengthen their market standing.

How Is the Global Cancer Tumor Profiling Market Segmented?

1) By Cancer Type: Lung Cancer, Breast Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Melanoma, Ovarian Cancer, Stomach Cancer, Pancreatic Cancer, Thyroid Cancer, Other Cancer Types

2) By Technology: Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS), Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Immunohistochemistry (IHC), In Situ Hybridization (ISH), Microarray, Other Technologies

3) By Process Type: Genomics, Proteomics, Epigenetics, Metabolomics, Other Types

4) By Application: Personalized Medicine, Diagnostics, Biomarker Discovery, Prognostics, Research Applications

Geographical Analysis: North America Emerges as the Cancer Tumor Profiling Market Leader

North America was the largest region in cancer and tumor profiling market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the cancer tumor profiling market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

What Is The Definition And Overview Of The Cancer Tumor Profiling Market?

Cancer tumor profiling is a lab test that analyzes a tumor tissue sample for specific genes, mutations, proteins, or other biomarkers. This profiling aids in treatment planning and helps predict if cancer may recur or spread to other areas of the body.

The Cancer Tumor Profiling Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

• Market size data for both historical and future periods

• Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

• Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

• Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Cancer Tumor Profiling Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Cancer Tumor Profiling Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into cancer tumor profiling market size, cancer tumor profiling market drivers and trends, cancer tumor profiling global market major players, cancer tumor profiling competitors' revenues, cancer tumor profiling global market positioning, and cancer tumor profiling market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

