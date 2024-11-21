DEC Made an Appearance at Electricity CONNECT 2024

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On November 20, the grand event Electricity CONNECT 2024 was kicked off in the Jakarta Convention Center to commemorate the 79th Indonesia National Electricity Day. The exhibition, themed "Go Beyond Power, Energizing the Future," witnessed the participation of over 500 exhibitors, including Dongfang Electric Corporation (DEC) from China, as well as various domestic and multinational companies from Asia, Europe, and Australia. The event also attracted over 500 conference participants and an audience of 15,000 from the global electricity industry.

DEC set up 3 exhibition booths to demonstrate to global clients and industrial insiders its advanced and flexible technology products and solutions in various fields like large-capacity offshore wind power, solar photovoltaic and photothermal power generation, pumped storage, nuclear power, heavy-duty gas turbines, and hydrogen energy. The visitors admitted that they were greatly impressed by the large number of top-notch green energy technologies and engineering projects of DEC, and its formidable strength in the field of energy.

During the event, DEC also held the "EFFICIENCY, RELIABILITY, FLEXIBILITY - DEC's Practice on Services and Upgrading" promotion conference to offer local counterparts more advanced, environmentally friendly and intelligent clean energy products and comprehensive upgrade solutions.

Participating in exhibitions overseas is an essential path for DEC to go global and serve the local area. Since 1994, DEC has been continuously selected as one of ENR's Top 250 International Contractors. It has provided equipment supply and engineering contracting services to clients in more than 110 countries and regions worldwide, and accumulatively exported power equipment of an installed capacity exceeding 100 million kW and more than 600 oil rigs.

Source: Dongfang Electric Corporation (DEC)

Contact: Ms. Hou Tel: 86-10-63074558

