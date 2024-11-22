Global Brain Monitoring Market Forecast To Reach $12.07 Billion By 2028 With 10.0% Annual Growth

Brain Monitoring Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports—for a limited time only!

The brain monitoring market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $12.07 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports—limited time only!

The brain monitoring market has seen significant growth in recent years, projected to expand from $7.49 billion in 2023 to $8.26 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. This growth can be attributed to the rising prevalence of neurological disorders, the demand for real-time brain monitoring in surgical and critical care environments, increased research into brain-computer interfaces (BCIs) and neurofeedback, the expanding aging population, and a greater adoption of brain monitoring in sports performance optimization.

What Is the Future Market Size of the Global Brain Monitoring Market and Its Yearly Growth Rate?

The brain monitoring market is projected to experience significant growth, expected to reach $12.07 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0%. This growth is driven by the development of more affordable and accessible brain monitoring devices, increased use in mental health and psychiatric care, the expansion of neurocritical care units and stroke centers in healthcare settings, regulatory support for the approval and utilization of brain monitoring technologies, and rising interest in pediatric neurology and neonatal brain monitoring. Key trends anticipated during the forecast period include advancements in neuroinformatics and data integration, neurofeedback and brain training, integration with brain-computer interfaces (BCIs), the use of blockchain for data security, and applications in space exploration.

Discover Key Insights and Market Trends with a Free Sample Report of the Global Brain Monitoring Market:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=6587&type=smp

What Are the Main Factors Driving Brain Monitoring Market Expansion?

The rising incidence and prevalence of neurological disorders are projected to drive the growth of the brain monitoring market in the future. Brain monitoring refers to the use of instruments to assess neurological injuries. It plays a crucial role in neurological disorders by enhancing the accuracy and reliability of information regarding the severity of these injuries.

Pre-book the report for a swift delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/brain-monitoring-global-market-report

Who Are the Main Competitors Driving the Brain Monitoring Market Forward?

Key players in the market include Natus Medical Inc., Nihon Kohden Corporation, Philips Healthcare NV, GE Healthcare Technologies Inc., Compumedics Ltd., Medtronic PLC, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Advanced Brain Monitoring, Masimo Corporation, Spiegelberg GmbH & Co. KG, Cadwell Industries Inc., Elekta A.B, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Electrical Geodesics Inc., Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Siemens AG.

How Are New Trends Transforming the Brain Monitoring Market Size?

Leading companies in the brain monitoring industry are creating advanced brain monitoring systems to enhance their competitive advantage. The Neurosteer EEG brain monitoring platform features technical status indicators related to the recording, including battery level, connection status, and electrode impedance.

What Are the Key Segments Within the Global Brain Monitoring Market?

1) By Product: Magnetoencephalograph, Electroencephalograph, Cerebral Oximeters, Functional Magnetic Resonance Imaging (fMRI), Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices, Other Product Types

2) By Procedure: Invasive, Non-invasive

3) By Application: Parkinson’s Disease, Traumatic Brain Injury, Epilepsy, Dementia, Sleep Disorders, Other Applications

4) By End User: Hospitals and Clinics, Neurology Centres, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Diagnostic Centers, Other End Users

North America’s Role as the Foremost Player in the Brain Monitoring Market

North America was the largest region in the brain monitoring market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the brain monitoring report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

What Does The Brain Monitoring Market Definition?

Brain monitoring involves a continuous online assessment that significantly measures the particle velocity of cerebral blood flow and volume waves in the brain. This monitoring technique is utilized for personalized patient management, including diagnostics and treatment related to brain and neurological conditions.

The Brain Monitoring Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

• Market size data for both historical and future periods

• Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

• Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

• Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Brain Monitoring Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Brain Monitoring Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into the brain monitoring market size, brain monitoring market drivers and trends, brain monitoring market major players, brain monitoring competitors' revenues, brain monitoring market positioning, and brain monitoring market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Brain And Neuroimaging Devices Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/brain-and-neuroimaging-devices-global-market-report

Brain Computer Interface Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/brain-computer-interface-global-market-report

Brain Implants Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/brain-implants-global-market-report

What Services Does The Business Research Company Offer?

The Business Research Company has published more than 15,000 reports spanning 27 industries and over 60 regions. Our research is supported by 1.5 million datasets, thorough secondary research, and unique insights gained from interviews with industry experts. We offer ongoing and customized research services, featuring a variety of specialized packages designed to meet your specific needs, such as Market Entry Research, Competitor Tracking, Supplier & Distributor Packages, and many others.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, serves as a leading market intelligence platform that provides comprehensive and updated forecasts to facilitate informed decision-making.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.