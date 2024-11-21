Lingokids Demonstrates Effective Child Learning in Just 8 Weeks: Results from an Efficacy Study

Improvements of 6% in literacy, 7% in math, and 10% in socio-emotional skills were observed in kids after using Lingokids.

Users of the Plus version doubled their progress compared to the Basic version.

Findings come from a study conducted by Lingokids in collaboration with the University of California Davis, evaluating 35 children aged 3 to 5 over 8 weeks of app usage.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lingokids , the #1 early learning app for kids, has released the results of its latest study, “ Child Learning with Lingokids Basic and Plus Versions ”, conducted in collaboration with the University of California Davis. This study highlights the effectiveness of the Lingokids app in enhancing academic and socio-emotional development for children aged 3 to 5 after just eight weeks of use.

The study assessed the initial skills of participating children in literacy, math, and socio-emotional learning through pre-tests. After two months of using Lingokids, children showed significant improvements across these areas, with an average increase of 7%. Notably, users of the Plus version achieved double the progress compared to those using the free Basic version.

Notable Skill Improvements: Up to 9% Gains in Just 8 Weeks

The findings revealed that children using the Plus version achieved up to a 9% improvement in literacy, math, and socio-emotional skills, while users of the Basic version improved by 5%. These results underscore the positive impact of educational tools tailored to early learning needs.

Building Strong Language and Vocabulary Skills

Preschool education lays the groundwork for critical language development. During this formative period, tools like Lingokids play a vital role in helping children expand their vocabulary and refine their communication skills. According to the study, Plus version users showed three times greater improvement in their ability to understand and use new vocabulary compared to Basic version users. These findings highlight Lingokids’ effectiveness in fostering strong language acquisition and foundational literacy skills, preparing children for academic success.

Fostering Mathematical Thinking Early On

Lingokids addresses the challenge of building foundational math skills by blending fun with learning. The study showed that children improved their math skills by 7% within just eight weeks of using the platform. This result highlights the app’s effectiveness in nurturing logical thinking and numerical skills from an early age, a crucial step in developing problem-solving capabilities.

Socio-Emotional Development: Significant Growth with Lingokids

Socio-emotional skills are essential for managing emotions, forming relationships, and making responsible decisions. The study found that children using Lingokids improved these skills by 10%, with Plus users reaching an even higher improvement rate of 11.4%. These findings demonstrate the platform’s capacity to promote holistic development in young learners.

Rhona Anne Dick, Education and Child Development Lead, stated, “At Lingokids, we are dedicated to creating high-quality educational content that combines pedagogical innovation with interactive learning. Our mission is to provide families with a trusted tool that fosters meaningful and enjoyable learning experiences while allowing parents to track their children’s progress effectively.”

The app also guarantees a safe learning environment, certified by KidSAFE and AstroSAFE. Additionally, all content is developed by child education experts and backed by Oxford University Press, reinforcing Lingokids’ commitment to educational excellence. With over 1,600 activities available, Lingokids supports families in achieving dynamic and effective learning outcomes.

