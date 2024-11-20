Submit Release
OTTAWA BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES CASH DIVIDEND

OTTAWA, Ill., Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: OTTW), the holding company for OSB Community Bank, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share, payable on or about December 18, 2024, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 4, 2024.   

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for OSB Community Bank which provides various financial services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. OSB Community Bank offers various deposit accounts, including checking, money market, regular savings, club savings, certificate, and various retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio includes one-to-four family residential mortgage, multi-family and non-residential real estate, commercial, and construction loans as well as auto loans and home equity lines of credit. OSB Community Bank was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Illinois. For more information about Ottawa Bancorp, Inc and OSB Community Bank, please visit www.myosb.bank.


Contact:
Craig Hepner
President and Chief Executive Officer
(815) 366-5437

OTTAWA BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES CASH DIVIDEND

