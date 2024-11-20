Miami Sector Announces New Chief Patrol Agent

PEMBROKE PINES, Florida — Jeffrey J. Dinise has been appointed as the new Chief Patrol Agent of the U.S. Border Patrol (USBP) - Miami Sector. Chief Dinise officially entered on duty in this capacity on November 17, 2024.

Chief Dinise most recently served as Deputy Chief of Law Enforcement Operations at USBP Headquarters in Washington, D.C., overseeing border security operations for 20 USBP Sectors across the United States. Throughout his 22-year career, Chief Dinise has served in various capacities, which includes key leadership positions on the southwest, northern, and coastal borders. Chief Dinise previously served as Acting Chief Patrol Agent in the Detroit and Havre Sectors, and the Deputy Chief Patrol Agent in the Spokane Sector. Chief Dinise earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from the American Military University and is a graduate of the Naval Postgraduate School, Center for Homeland Security and Defense Executive Leadership Program.

As Chief Patrol Agent of the Miami Sector, Chief Dinise has oversight of USBP operations in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina. The Miami Sector includes six Border Patrol Stations throughout the state of Florida, which encompass more than 1,200 coastal border miles.

“I was honored to be selected for this position, and I look forward to partnering with the public to safeguard our communities. Alongside the highly dedicated team of Border Patrol agents and professional staff in the Miami Sector, we will continue to work tirelessly to protect our maritime border and ensure the security of our nation,” Chief Dinise said.

The Miami Sector works in partnership with federal, state, and local law enforcement partners to combat transnational criminal operations, and to prevent the illicit smuggling of humans, drugs, and other contraband. To report suspicious border activity in Florida, call the Sector’s toll-free telephone number (877) 772-8146. Follow us on X, Instagram & Facebook @USBPChiefMIP.