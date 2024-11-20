SBA Awards $240K Grant to National Center for American Indian Enterprise Development

New Native American Trade Expansion Program Pilot Award to Help Expand Exporting Opportunities to Native American-Owned Small Businesses

WASHINGTON, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Administrator Isabel Casillas Guzman, head of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and the voice in President Biden’s Cabinet for more 34 million small businesses, announced that the National Center for American Indian Enterprise Development (NCAIED) is the first Native American Trade Expansion Program grantee from SBA’s Office of Native American Affairs. The pilot program’s goal is to help support economic growth and trade opportunities for Native American-owned small businesses. SBA’s ONAA Assistant Administrator Jackson Brossy and Office of International Trade Associate Administrator Dan Krupnick joined NCAIED President and CEO Chris James in Hawaii today to formally present the award.

“The Biden-Harris Administration remains committed to increasing economic opportunities for tribal communities and creating pathways for the more than 340,000 Native American and Indigenous small business owners in the U.S.,” said Administrator Guzman. “Our launch of the Native American Trade Expansion Program and work with the National Center for American Indian Enterprise Development emphasizes that support and will help Native American entrepreneurs grow their businesses by exporting to reach 95% of the world’s consumers.”

With this award, the SBA recognized NCAIED’s efforts in advancing the interests of American Indian entrepreneurs and the organization’s commitment to fostering economic development within Native American communities. The NATEP grant will allow NCAIED to provide resources, training, and networking opportunities that will enhance the competitiveness of Native American enterprises in the global marketplace. Representatives from the SBA, NCAIED, key stakeholders and community leaders gathered in Hawaii to commemorate the award and discuss the future of Native American trade expansion.

“We are thrilled to be the recipient of the NATEP pilot award,” said NCAIED President and CEO Chris James. “This recognition further validates our ongoing efforts to empower Native American entrepreneurs and promote economic self-sufficiency. We look forward to collaborating with the SBA and other stakeholders to drive sustainable growth and create new opportunities for our communities.”

With the funds, NCAIED specifically can support Native small businesses with:

Participation in: Foreign trade missions to explore or expand international business opportunities Reverse trade missions/shows that bring foreign buyers to the U.S. to meet with potential suppliers of U.S. manufactured goods and services Commerce subscription services from the U.S. Commercial Service Trade show exhibition Export training workshops

A foreign market sales trip that will enable them to explore or expand their international business opportunities

Website and product translation, search engine optimization and localization

International marketing media design

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration helps power the American dream of business ownership. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow, or expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.

