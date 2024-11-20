Northrop Grumman Board Declares Quarterly Dividend

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) declared a quarterly dividend of $2.06 per share on Northrop Grumman common stock, payable December 18, 2024, to shareholders of record as of the close of business December 2, 2024.

