Reed’s to Participate at the Sidoti Conference on December 4

NORWALK, Conn., Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reed’s, Inc. (OTCQX: REED) (“Reed’s” or the “Company”), owner of the nation’s leading portfolio of handcrafted, natural ginger beverages, today announced its management team will participate in the upcoming Sidoti Conference being held virtually December 4-5, 2024.

The team will hold 1x1 meetings throughout the day on December 4, and the Company’s virtual presentation will be available at 1:00 p.m. ET on the same day. Please click here to register and view the on-demand presentation.

To sign up for the conference or schedule a 1x1 meeting with the Reed’s team, please visit www.sidoti.com/events. For any additional questions, please contact the Company’s investor relations team at ir@reedsinc.com.

About Reed's, Inc.

Reed’s is an innovative company and category leader that provides the world with high quality, premium and naturally bold™ better-for-you beverages. Established in 1989, Reed's is a leader in craft beverages under the Reed’s®, Virgil’s® and Flying Cauldron® brand names. The Company’s beverages are now sold in over 45,000 stores nationwide.

Reed’s is known as America's #1 name in natural, ginger-based beverages. Crafted using real ginger and premium ingredients, Reed’s portfolio includes ginger beers, ginger ales, ready-to- drink ginger mules and hard ginger ales. The brand has recently successfully expanded into the zero-sugar segment with its proprietary, natural sweetener system.

Virgil's® is an award-winning line of craft sodas, made with the finest natural ingredients and without GMOs or artificial preservatives. The brand offers an array of great tasting, bold flavored sodas including Root Beer, Vanilla Cream, Black Cherry, Orange Cream, and Cola. These flavors are also available in five zero sugar varieties which are naturally sweetened and certified ketogenic.

Flying Cauldron® is a non-alcoholic butterscotch beer prized for its creamy vanilla and butterscotch flavors. Sought after by beverage aficionados, Flying Cauldron is made with natural ingredients and no artificial flavors, sweeteners, preservatives, gluten, caffeine, or GMOs.

For more information, visit drinkreeds.com , virgils.com and flyingcauldron.com . To receive exclusive perks for Reed’s investors, please visit the Company’s page on the Stockperks app here .

Investor Relations Contact

Sean Mansouri, CFA or Aaron D’Souza

Elevate IR

ir@reedsinc.com

(720) 330-2829

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.