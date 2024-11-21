Revive Real Estate Marks 5th Anniversary with Holiday Fundraiser to Benefit Children’s Hospital of Orange County (CHOC)

Revive employees are helping to raise funds and collect toys to benefit Children’s Hospital of Orange County in Southern California. Michael Alladawi, Revive Real Estate CEO and founder.

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In tribute to its 5th anniversary, Revive Real Estate is bringing together employees, families, friends, supporters, and the local Orange County community to brighten the lives of children this holiday season. Through a holiday fundraiser, Revive is raising funds and collecting toys to benefit Children’s Hospital of Orange County (CHOC), a renowned pediatric health system dedicated to the well-being of children and families.

Revive’s holiday celebration will mark Revive's five years of growth and success and also serves as an opportunity for real estate’s leading presale renovation firm to give back to its Orange County community.

Based in Irvine, Revive has set up a dedicated giving page, inviting supporters to contribute $25 or any amount they’re comfortable with “to bring joy and hope to families in need.”

At its holiday party, attendees are bringing toys, which will be delivered to CHOC’s Child Life Department to spread cheer to young patients on Monday, December 16. Revive’s online fundraiser will continue through December 16, allowing anyone to participate.

“Marking our fifth anniversary by giving back to our community is deeply meaningful to all of us at Revive,” said Michael Alladawi, founder and CEO of Revive Real Estate. “Every dollar and toy donated is given out of kindness and love to bring joy, hope, and healing to children who need it most. CHOC has been a pillar of care and compassion, and we are honored to support their mission.”

Since 1964, CHOC has grown into a leading pediatric healthcare provider, with hospitals in Orange and Mission Viejo and a network of primary and specialty care centers across four counties. Nationally recognized for its excellence in specialties such as cancer, neurology, and orthopedics, CHOC is dedicated to providing outstanding medical care and advancing research to improve pediatric health outcomes.

Revive encourages everyone to take part in this season of giving, helping to make a difference in the lives of children and families. All donations to Revive’s giving page are tax-deductible and contribute to CHOC’s mission of nurturing, advancing, and protecting the health and well-being of children.

To support Revive Real Estate’s holiday fundraiser for CHOC or to learn more about this fundraiser, follow @ReviveRealEstate on Instagram for updates. Learn more about Revive at www.revive.realestate and CHOC at choc.org.

About CHOC

Children's Hospital of Orange County (CHOC), a pediatric health system based in Orange County, California, is committed to being a leading destination for children's health by providing exceptional and innovative care. CHOC's growing community includes two state-of-the-art hospitals in Orange and Mission Viejo, and a regional network of primary and specialty care centers serving children and families in four counties. CHOC offers multiple clinical programs of excellence, providing the highest levels of care for the most serious pediatric illnesses and injuries, physical and mental. CHOC's research and innovation institutes are focused on translating real patient needs into real-world treatments so every child can live the healthiest and happiest life possible. For more information, please visit CHOC.org.

About Revive

Revive Real Estate partners with real estate professionals to provide the funding, guidance, and contractors needed for strategic presale renovations that maximize home sale value. Discover more at www.revive.realestate.



