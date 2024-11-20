Deputy Secretary of State Cheryl Myers announces 2025 Oregon Kid Governor: Rosie

Deputy Secretary of State Cheryl Myers announced the winner of the 2025 Oregon’s Kid Governor®: Rosie. Deputy Secretary Myers traveled to Riverdale Grade School for the announcement and to congratulate Rosie in person. Watch the surprise announcement here.

Every candidate for Oregon Kid Governor chooses a platform. Rosie’s platform is Climate Change. To address her vision, Rosie outlines a 3-point plan of action:

Act in your home Class meetings Taking time to share your knowledge

Rosie’s campaign video can be viewed here. Rosie was selected from numerous candidates across the state by Oregon fifth graders. This year, we had the most classrooms participate across Oregon.

"The Oregon Kid Governor is a great civic education program, supported by the Oregon Capitol Foundation and our office, to help teach young Oregonians how their government works. This bi-partisan program provides free toolkits and lesson plans that help celebrate Oregon democracy," said Deputy Secretary Myers. "Thousands of fifth graders from across Oregon vote for their Kid Governor during the election cycle. The future of our state looks promising thanks to these impressive future leaders."

The Kid Governor® program was created by the Connecticut Democracy Center in 2015 as a way to introduce civic education to fifth graders. In 2017, Oregon became the second state in the nation to implement the program. Oregon Kid Governor is open to all fifth graders in Oregon; those interested in running create a 1 to 3 minute video explaining:

Why they should be Kid Governor Their leadership skills A community issue that is important to them Their three-point plan to address a specific community issue

Twenty-two videos were submitted this year and narrowed down to seven by a panel of independent judges. Once the seven candidates were finalized, fifth graders from schools across the state voted and selected Rosie as Oregon’s next Kid Governor. Rosie is Oregon’s 8th Kid Governor.

The other candidates included:

All the finalists for Oregon Kid Governor will now become Cabinet Members who will work to advance their platform and work alongside the Oregon Kid Governor to advance her platform. All cabinet members and the new Oregon Kid Governor will be sworn in at the Oregon State Capitol in January.

To learn more about the Kid Governor program and to view all the candidates’ videos go to: or.kidgovernor.org.