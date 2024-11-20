Applied Optoelectronics Filed Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against Eoptolink Technology USA Inc.

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AAOI), a leading provider of fiber-optic access network products for the internet datacenter, cable broadband, telecom and fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) markets, today announced that it has filed a complaint for patent infringement against Eoptolink Technology USA Inc. (Eoptolink) in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, Case No.: 3:24-cv-08165.

The complaint, filed November 19, 2024, in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, alleges that at least the Eoptolink 400G QSFP-DD LR4, Eoptolink 400G QSFP-DD FR4, Eoptolink 400G QSFP-DD DR4, Eoptolink 100G QSFP28 LR4, Eoptolink 100G QSFP28 DR1+, and Eoptolink 100G QSFP28 CWDM4, infringe one or more of the asserted of Applied Optoelectronic, Inc. (AOI) optical transceiver patents.

“AOI filed this lawsuit because we believe Eoptolink is infringing several of our key optical transceiver patents. AOI will continue to diligently enforce its IP rights against alleged infringers to protect AOI’s IP that has resulted from AOI’s extensive research and development, innovation, and significant investment,” said Dr. Thompson Lin, Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer.

AOI is a leading provider of fiber-optic access network products for the internet datacenter, cable broadband, telecom and fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) markets and has invested significantly in the development of its technology and in building its IP portfolio.

In the complaint, AOI is seeking monetary damages from Eoptolink and a permanent injunction.

About Applied Optoelectronics, Inc.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (AOI) is a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced optical products, including components, modules and equipment. AOI's products are the building blocks for broadband fiber access networks around the world, where they are used in the internet datacenter, CATV broadband, telecom and FTTH markets. AOI supplies optical networking lasers, components and equipment to tier-1 customers in all four of these markets. In addition to its corporate headquarters, wafer fab and advanced engineering and production facilities in Sugar Land, TX, AOI has engineering and manufacturing facilities in Taipei, Taiwan and Ningbo, China. For additional information, visit www.ao-inc.com.

