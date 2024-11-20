Submit Release
Copa Holdings Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2024

PANAMA CITY, Panama, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA), today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2024 (3Q24). The terms “Copa Holdings” and the “Company” refer to the consolidated entity. The following financial information, unless otherwise indicated, is presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). See the accompanying reconciliation of non-IFRS financial information to IFRS financial information included in the financial tables section of this earnings release. Unless otherwise stated, all comparisons with prior periods refer to the third quarter of 2023 (3Q23).

OPERATING AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

  • Copa Holdings reported a net profit of US$146.0 million for 3Q24 or US$3.50 per share, a US$28.4 million decrease compared to 3Q23 on an adjusted basis. The Company reported an operating profit of US$173.7 million and an operating margin of 20.3%, a decrease of US$31.3 million and 3.3 percentage points respectively, compared to 3Q23.
  • Consolidated capacity, measured in available seat miles (ASMs), increased by 9.5% in the quarter compared to 3Q23.
  • Passenger traffic for the quarter, measured in terms of revenue passenger miles (RPMs), increased by 7.6% compared to 3Q23.
  • The Company reported an 86.2% load factor in 3Q24, a 1.6 percentage-point decrease compared to 3Q23.
  • Operating cost per available seat mile excluding fuel (Ex-fuel CASM) decreased by 1.6% in the quarter to 5.7 cents when compared to 3Q23.
  • Revenue per available seat mile (RASM) decreased by 10.1% to 11.0 cents compared to 3Q23, driven by a decrease of 8.7% in passenger yields and 1.6 percentage points in load factor.
  • The Company ended the quarter with approximately US$1.3 billion in cash, short-term and long-term investments, which represent 36% of the last twelve months’ revenues.
  • The Company closed the quarter with total debt, including lease liabilities, of US$1.9 billion, while the Adjusted Net Debt to EBITDA ratio ended at 0.6 times.
  • During the quarter, the Company took delivery of one Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft, ending the quarter with a consolidated fleet of 110 aircraft – 67 Boeing 737-800s, 32 Boeing 737 MAX 9s, 9 Boeing 737-700s, 1 Boeing 737 MAX 8, and 1 Boeing 737-800 freighter.
  • Copa Airlines had an on-time performance for the quarter of 87.3% and a flight completion factor of 99.6%, once again positioning itself among the best in the industry.

Subsequent Events

  • Copa Holdings will make its third dividend payment of the year of US$1.61 per share on December 13, 2024, to all Class A and Class B shareholders on record as of December 2, 2024.

Consolidated Financial
& Operating Highlights 		3Q24 3Q23 Variance
Vs 3Q23		 2Q24 Variance
Vs 2Q24
Revenue Passengers Carried (000s) 3,449   3,272   5.4 % 3,303   4.4 %
Revenue Passengers OnBoard (000s) 5,187   4,873   6.4 % 4,970   4.4 %
RPMs (millions) 6,711   6,239   7.6 % 6,446   4.1 %
ASMs (millions) 7,785   7,109   9.5 % 7,424   4.9 %
Load Factor 86.2 % 87.8 % -1.6 p.p 86.8 % -0.6 p.p
Yield (US$ Cents) 12.2   13.4   (8.7 )% 12.1   0.6 %
PRASM (US$ Cents) 10.5   11.7   (10.3 )% 10.5   (0.1 )%
RASM (US$ Cents) 11.0   12.2   (10.1 )% 11.0   (0.5 )%
CASM (US$ Cents) 8.7   9.3   (6.2 )% 8.9   (1.6 )%
CASM Excl. Fuel (US$ Cents) 5.7   5.8   (1.6 )% 5.6   1.9 %
Fuel Gallons Consumed (millions) 91.3   83.9   8.8 % 87.6   4.3 %
Avg. Price Per Fuel Gallon (US$) 2.60   3.00   (13.3 )% 2.79   (6.9 )%
Average Length of Haul (miles) 1,946   1,907   2.0 % 1,952   (0.3 )%
Average Stage Length (miles) 1,267   1,238   2.4 % 1,253   1.2 %
Departures 37,478   35,468   5.7 % 36,313   3.2 %
Block Hours 120,975   112,114   7.9 % 116,062   4.2 %
Average Aircraft Utilization (hours) 12.0   11.9   0.1 % 11.9   0.9 %
Operating Revenues (US$ millions) 854.7   867.7   (1.5 )% 819.4   4.3 %
Operating Profit (Loss) (US$ millions) 173.7   205.0   (15.3 )% 159.5   8.9 %
Operating Margin 20.3 % 23.6 % -3.3 p.p 19.5 % 0.9 p.p
Net Profit (Loss) (US$ millions) 146.0   187.4   (22.1 )% 120.3   21.4 %
Adjusted Net Profit (Loss) (US$ millions) (1) 146.0   174.4   (16.3 )% 120.3   21.4 %
Basic EPS (US$) 3.50   4.72   (25.8 )% 2.88   21.4 %
Adjusted Basic EPS (US$) (1) 3.50   4.39   (20.3 )% 2.88   21.4 %
Shares for calculation of Basic EPS (000s) 41,728   39,730   5.0 % 41,715   %

(1) Excludes Special Items. This earnings release includes a reconciliation of non-IFRS financial measures to the comparable IFRS measures.


FULL 3Q24 EARNINGS RELEASE AVAILABLE FOR DOWNLOAD AT:

https://copa.gcs-web.com/financial-information/quarterly-results

3Q24 EARNINGS RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST

Date: November 21, 2024
Time: 11:00 AM US ET (11:00 AM Local Time)
Join by phone: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI3c5fad4759834cbf9ffe3519a9ec3128
Webcast (listen-only): https://copa.gcs-web.com/events-and-presentations
Speakers: Pedro Heilbron, Chief Executive Officer
  José Montero, Chief Financial Officer


About Copa Holdings
Copa Holdings is a leading Latin American provider of passenger and cargo services. The Company, through its operating subsidiaries, provides service to countries in North, Central, and South America and the Caribbean. For more information visit: www.copaair.com.

CONTACT: Copa Holdings S.A.

Investor Relations:
Ph: 011 507 304-2774
www.copaair.com (IR section)

This release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates, and expectations, and are not guarantees of future performance. They are based on management’s expectations that involve several business risks and uncertainties, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. The risks and uncertainties relating to the forward-looking statements in this release are among those disclosed in Copa Holdings’ filed disclosure documents and are, therefore, subject to change without prior notice.

CPA-G


Copa Holdings, S. A. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated statement of profit or loss
(In US$ thousands)

  Unaudited   Unaudited   % Unaudited   %
  3Q24   3Q23   Change 2Q24   Change
Operating Revenues                
Passenger revenue 818,381     833,306     (1.8 %) 781,497     4.7 %
Cargo and mail revenue 24,446     23,431     4.3 % 25,184     (2.9 %)
Other operating revenue 11,881     10,973     8.3 % 12,722     (6.6 %)
Total Operating Revenue 854,708     867,711     (1.5 %) 819,403     4.3 %
                 
Operating Expenses                
Fuel 238,714     252,077     (5.3 %) 246,011     (3.0 %)
Wages, salaries, benefits and other employees' expenses 117,877     108,416     8.7 % 114,878     2.6 %
Passenger servicing 26,232     23,147     13.3 % 27,579     (4.9 %)
Airport facilities and handling charges 65,029     58,243     11.7 % 62,768     3.6 %
Sales and distribution 49,716     54,058     (8.0 %) 52,210     (4.8 %)
Maintenance, materials and repairs 34,860     29,528     18.1 % 10,883     220.3 %
Depreciation and amortization 82,797     78,359     5.7 % 79,462     4.2 %
Flight operations 31,901     29,476     8.2 % 31,914     %
Other operating and administrative expenses 33,871     29,394     15.2 % 34,190     (0.9 %)
Total Operating Expense 680,998     662,697     2.8 % 659,896     3.2 %
                 
Operating Profit/(Loss) 173,710     205,014     (15.3 %) 159,507     8.9 %
                 
Non-operating Income (Expense):                
Finance cost (23,523 )   (82,926 )   (71.6 %) (20,632 )   14.0 %
Finance income 15,565     15,108     3.0 % 13,537     15.0 %
Gain (loss) on foreign currency fluctuations (2,491 )   (1,566 )   59.1 % (16,097 )   (84.5 %)
Net change in fair value of derivatives (762 )   77,058     (101.0 %) 2,533     (130.1 %)
Other non-operating income (expense) 6,787     1,867     263.6 % 1,766     284.4 %
Total Non-Operating Income/(Expense) (4,425 )   9,540     (146.4 %) (18,892 )   (76.6 %)
                 
Profit before taxes 169,285     214,555     (21.1 %) 140,615     20.4 %
                 
Income tax expense (23,259 )   (27,179 )   (14.4 %) (20,362 )   14.2 %
                 
Net Profit/(Loss) 146,026     187,375     (22.1 %) 120,253     21.4 %


Copa Holdings, S. A. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated statement of financial position
(In US$ thousands)

    September 2024   December 2023
ASSETS   (Unaudited)   (Audited)
Cash and cash equivalents   275,245     206,375  
Short-term investments   758,560     708,809  
Total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments   1,033,805     915,184  
Accounts receivable, net   201,327     156,720  
Accounts receivable from related parties   2,782     2,527  
Expendable parts and supplies, net   123,571     116,604  
Prepaid expenses   40,422     44,635  
Prepaid income tax   5,802     66  
Other current assets   23,708     32,227  
    397,612     352,780  
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS   1,431,416     1,267,963  
Long-term investments   219,731     258,934  
Long-term prepaid expenses   8,849     9,633  
Property and equipment, net   3,363,353     3,238,632  
Right of use assets   337,684     281,146  
Intangible, net   94,097     87,986  
Net defined benefit assets   6,442     5,346  
Deferred tax assets   22,729     30,148  
Other Non-Current Assets   24,053     17,048  
TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS   4,076,938     3,928,872  
TOTAL ASSETS   5,508,354     5,196,836  
LIABILITIES        
Loans and borrowings   205,144     222,430  
Current portion of lease liability   59,779     68,304  
Accounts payable   175,443     182,303  
Accounts payable to related parties   1,312     1,228  
Air traffic liability   639,211     611,856  
Frequent flyer deferred revenue   136,520     124,815  
Taxes Payable   41,535     44,210  
Accrued expenses payable   50,085     64,940  
Income tax payable   7,331     26,741  
Other Current Liabilities   1,320     1,403  
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES   1,317,680     1,348,229  
         
Loans and borrowings long-term   1,298,106     1,240,261  
Lease Liability   295,777     215,353  
Deferred tax Liabilities   57,297     36,369  
Other long-term liabilities   223,541     234,474  
TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES   1,874,721     1,726,457  
TOTAL LIABILITIES   3,192,400     3,074,685  
EQUITY        
Class A - 34,195,954 issued and 30,654,831 outstanding   23,244     23,201  
Class B - 10,938,125   7,466     7,466  
Additional Paid-In Capital   212,877     209,102  
Treasury Stock   (254,532 )   (204,130 )
Retained Earnings   1,893,880     1,581,739  
Net profit   442,345     514,098  
Other comprehensive loss   (9,326 )   (9,326 )
TOTAL EQUITY   2,315,953     2,122,150  
TOTAL EQUITY LIABILITIES   5,508,354     5,196,836  


Copa Holdings, S. A. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated statement of cash flows
For the nine months ended
(In US$ thousands)

    2024       2023       2022  
  (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
Cash flow from operating activities   659,392       764,586       543,471  
Cash flow (used in) investing activities   (322,575 )     (274,166 )     (387,334 )
Cash flow (used in) financing activities   (267,947 )     (375,966 )     (168,474 )
Netincrease (decrease)in cash and cash equivalents   68,870       114,454       (12,337 )
Cash and cash equivalents on January 1   206,375       122,424       211,081  
Cash and cash equivalents at September 30 $ 275,245     $ 236,878     $ 198,744  
           
Short-term investments   758,560       754,799       752,812  
Long-term investments   219,731       177,835       168,114  
Total cash and cash equivalents and investments at September 30 $ 1,253,536     $ 1,169,512     $ 1,119,670  


Copa Holdings, S.A.

NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURE RECONCILIATION

This press release includes the following non-IFRS financial measures: Adjusted Net Profit, Adjusted Basic EPS, and Operating CASM Excluding Fuel. This supplemental information is presented because we believe it is a useful indicator of our operating performance and is useful in comparing our performance with other companies in the airline industry. These measures should not be considered in isolation and should be considered together with comparable IFRS measures, in particular operating profit, and net profit. The following is a reconciliation of these non-IFRS financial measures to the comparable IFRS measures:

Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Profit 3Q24   3Q23   2Q24
           
Net Profit as Reported $ 146,026     $ 187,375     $ 120,253  
Interest expense related to the settlement of the convertible notes $     $ 64,894     $  
Net change in fair value of derivatives $     $ (77,058 )   $  
Net change in fair value of financial investments $     $ (810 )   $  
Adjusted Net Profit $ 146,026     $ 174,401     $ 120,253  
           
Reconciliation of Adjusted Basic EPS 3Q24   3Q23   2Q24
           
Adjusted Net Profit $ 146,026     $ 174,401     $ 120,253  
Shares used for calculation of Basic EPS   41,728       39,730       41,715  
Adjusted Basic Earnings per share (Adjusted Basic EPS) $ 3.50     $ 4.39     $ 2.88  
           
Reconciliation of Operating Costs per ASM          
Excluding Fuel (CASM Excl. Fuel) 3Q24   3Q23   2Q24
           
Operating Costs per ASM as Reported (in US$ Cents)   8.7       9.3       8.9  
Aircraft Fuel Cost per ASM (in US$ Cents)   3.1       3.5       3.3  
Operating Costs per ASM excluding fuel (in US$ Cents)   5.7       5.8       5.6  

