Governor Newsom proclaims Transgender Day of Remembrance 2024

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued a proclamation declaring November 20, 2024, as “Transgender Day of Remembrance.”

The text of the proclamation and a copy can be found below.

PROCLAMATION

California joins people across the country and around the world honoring Transgender Day of Remembrance today. As we commemorate the lives tragically lost to bigotry and violence against trans people, we reaffirm our commitment to fighting for the safety, equality and inclusion of our LGBTQ community.



Today is a stark reminder of the unacceptable violence and discrimination that transgender and gender non-conforming people – our loved ones and friends, co-workers and community members – face daily, simply for existing. In the face of deplorable anti-LGBTQ rhetoric and a rising tide of intolerance, it is critical that we take a stand against the forces of hate seeking to dehumanize people and harm our communities.



Here in California, we are sending a clear message that hate is never tolerated, and that we will defend the freedom, equality and dignity of all people. In partnership with the LGBTQ Caucus, our state has advanced nation-leading action to protect and support our LGBTQ community, including efforts to create safe environments in our schools and communities, bolster anti-hate programs, increase security and safety for at-risk community-based nonprofits, support access to health care, and advance health equity.



California will always fight for and celebrate our LGBTQ community’s right to live their lives out loud. With the trans pride flag raised over our State Capitol today, let us continue to lead with California’s values of respect, equality and acceptance so that all are safe and welcomed in our communities.



NOW THEREFORE I, GAVIN NEWSOM, Governor of the State of California, do hereby proclaim November 20, 2024 as “Transgender Day of Remembrance.”

IN WITNESS WHEREOF I have hereunto set my hand and caused the Great Seal of the State of California to be affixed this 20th day of November 2024.

GAVIN NEWSOM

Governor of California

ATTEST:

SHIRLEY N. WEBER, Ph.D.

Secretary of State