Honoring Transgender Awareness Month

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced state actions to support transgender New Yorkers, including the issuance of a proclamation earlier this month declaring November Transgender Awareness Month to celebrate transgender, gender non-conforming and nonbinary communities in New York State and across the country. The Governor also highlighted the New York State Department of Labor’s recent announcement of funding availability for workforce development programs supporting transgender, gender non-conforming and nonbinary New Yorkers. Additionally, New York State will raise the Transgender Flag at the Capitol and landmarks will be lit pink, white and light blue on Wednesday, Nov. 20, in honor of Transgender Day of Remembrance.

“Transgender Awareness Month is an opportunity to celebrate the invaluable contributions that transgender, gender non-conforming and non-binary communities have made to our state and its history,” Governor Hochul said. “My administration remains dedicated to strengthening resources and protections for transgender New Yorkers so that every individual in our state can live free from discrimination and be valued for who they are.”

Governor Hochul has been a steadfast advocate for transgender, gender non-conforming and non-binary (TGNCNB) communities throughout her administration. During Pride Month 2022, the Governor signed legislation establishing the Lorena Borjas Transgender Wellness and Equity Fund, allocating $2 million in state agency funding to support organizations that provide critical services for the transgender, gender non-conforming and non-binary community.

Earlier this year, Governor Hochul announced an additional $1 million investment in this fund to support workforce development programming for TGNCNB New Yorkers. Marking a significant implementation milestone for this initiative, the Department of Labor announced it is now soliciting proposals for this new funding, which will support organizations that demonstrate the capacity to increase access to employment for TGNCNB individuals, promote employment equity for TGNCNB individuals through full and equal access to training services, and eliminate bias and discrimination based on gender identity and expression in the workplace. Funds can be used for organizations to develop and enhance comprehensive workforce development services and expenses, including occupational skills training, career development services, and supportive services. Interested organizations can learn more and apply for funding at the Department’s website here. Grant submissions are due Jan. 17, 2025. Grant awards will range between $50,000 and $250,000 per year.

This new funding is part of the Governor's $12.25 million investment for the Lorena Borjas Transgender and Non-Binary Wellness and Equity Fund, continuing to build upon the state’s commitment to the TGNCNB community.

On Nov. 20, the Transgender Flag will be raised at the New York State Capitol and 16 landmarks will be lit pink, white and light blue in honor of Transgender Day of Remembrance: