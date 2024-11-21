GFT ranked among Top 25 best places to work in the world

Inclusion in “World’s Best Workplaces” ranking based on direct employee feedback

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GFT has been named one of the top 25 Fortune World’s Best Workplaces™ in 2024. The accolade is based on rigorous evaluations by Great Place To Work®, the global authority on workplace culture and jointly awarded with Fortune.

“GFT´s inclusion in this list is a testament to our commitment to creating a workplace where all of our employees feel valued, empowered, and inspired to grow,” said Marco Santos, Co-CEO of GFT. “It is also further motivation for us to continue making GFT a place where everyone thrives.”

“This recognition reflects the voices and efforts of our global team. We believe great workplaces are built on trust, inclusivity, and shared success,” said Marika Lulay, Co-CEO at GFT. “This is a wonderful validation of the joint effort made by the whole GFT team over many years to make GFT a leader in workplace culture – an achievement that fills me with immense pride and profound gratitude.”

The Fortune World’s Best Workplaces™ list is widely regarded as the benchmark for global employer excellence. Organizations considered for the honor must already hold a Great Place To Work® certification and rank highly on at least five Best Workplaces™ lists on multiple continents during 2023 or early 2024.

The list is based on comprehensive, confidential employee feedback and rigorous evaluations by Great Place To Work®. The methodology assesses how organizations demonstrate trust, fairness, and respect in their workplace practices while positively impacting employees and communities worldwide. Great Place To Work®’s employee survey received 7.4 million responses representing 20 million employees worldwide.

The technology pioneer’s place on this year’s list showcases its efforts to prioritize employee well-being and foster a strong sense of trust and collaboration. The company’s global initiatives focus on professional growth, diversity, and innovation to meet the unique needs of its team members.

GFT’s achievement aligns with its mission to lead with purpose, innovation, and employee-focused practices, setting a benchmark for excellence in workplace culture worldwide.

About GFT – Shaping the future of digital business

GFT is a digital transformation pioneer. By leveraging next-generation technologies, we enable clients to boost their productivity with intelligent software solutions. We focus on Digital Finance, Enterprise AI & Data Solutions, and Platform Modernization.

GFT's strengths include deep technological excellence, a strong ecosystem of partners, and industry expertise. We are agile@scale and boost digital transformation for clients from the finance and insurance sectors, as well as the manufacturing industry. GFT talents create, implement, and manage software applications to enable innovative businesses while complying with regulations.

With locations in 20 markets around the globe, GFT ensures proximity to its clients. We draw on over 35 years of experience and a global team of over 12,000 determined talents. GFT provides them with career opportunities in the most innovative areas of software engineering. The GFT Technologies SE share is listed in the SDAX index of the German Stock Exchange (ticker: GFT-XE).

