Alectra earns global recognition at 2024 WE3 Digital Energy and Water Awards

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alectra Utilities is celebrating a remarkable achievement after receiving recognition in five categories at the 2024 WE3 Digital Energy and Water Awards, highlighting the company’s innovation and leadership in Ontario’s utility sector.

The WE3 Summit brings together global leaders, innovators, and trailblazers to showcase their commitment to sustainability and engage with the community. The WE3 Awards celebrate those redefining the future of energy and water by advancing technology, sustainability, and customer experience.

“Being recognized on a global stage is a testament to the vision and dedication of our team,” said Brian Bentz, President and CEO of Alectra Inc. “Together, we’re not just shaping the future of energy in Ontario—we’re helping to set a benchmark for what’s possible in the utility industry.”

The awards showcase Alectra’s efforts to enhance customer experiences, drive sustainability, and embrace cutting-edge technology. Notable honours include:

Leadership in Connected Digital Experiences : Recognizing Alectra’s AI-driven platforms that empower customers to make informed energy decisions, creating a customer-centric energy ecosystem.

: Recognizing Alectra’s AI-driven platforms that empower customers to make informed energy decisions, creating a customer-centric energy ecosystem. AI Innovator of the Year : Awarded to James Douglas, EVP of Customer Experience, for his visionary use of digital tools that engage customers in energy conservation and climate action.

: Awarded to James Douglas, EVP of Customer Experience, for his visionary use of digital tools that engage customers in energy conservation and climate action. Industry Visionary of the Year: Presented to Brian Bentz, President and CEO of Alectra, acknowledging Alectra’s focus on fostering community-based energy initiatives and integrating AI to drive sustainable outcomes.

Presented to Brian Bentz, President and CEO of Alectra, acknowledging Alectra’s focus on fostering community-based energy initiatives and integrating AI to drive sustainable outcomes. Tech Leader of the Year: Honouring Julia Zhu, EVP and Chief Digital & Innovation Officer, for her leadership in modernizing Alectra’s digital infrastructure to enable efficient, automated, and sustainable grid operations.

Honouring Julia Zhu, EVP and Chief Digital & Innovation Officer, for her leadership in modernizing Alectra’s digital infrastructure to enable efficient, automated, and sustainable grid operations. Digital CX Payment Transformation of the Year: Celebrating Alectra’s AI-powered billing platform, which offers customers real-time information, automated payment plans, and multichannel support for seamless energy management.



Serving more than one million homes and businesses across the Greater Golden Horseshoe area, Alectra continues to drive progress through technology, sustainability, and community-focused initiatives.

About Alectra’s Family of Companies

Serving more than one million homes and businesses in Ontario’s Greater Golden Horseshoe area, Alectra Utilities is now the largest municipally-owned electric utility in Canada, based on the total number of customers served. We contribute to the economic growth and vibrancy of the 17 communities we serve by investing in essential energy infrastructure, delivering a safe and reliable supply of electricity, and providing innovative energy solutions.

X: https://twitter.com/alectranews

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/alectranews/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/alectranews/?hl=en

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/16178435/admin/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/alectranews

Media Contact

Ashley Trgachef, Media Spokesperson ashley.trgachef@alectrautilities.com | Telephone: 416.402.5469 | 24/7 Media Line: 1.833.MEDIALN

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.