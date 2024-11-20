DUI Task Force to focus on impaired driving over Thanksgiving holiday weekend

The Fremont County DUI Task Force will be in operation and patrolling for impaired drivers Wednesday, Nov. 27, through Sunday, Dec. 1.

“The task force will be out looking for impaired drivers over the long Thanksgiving holiday, and no one should make the mistake of getting behind the wheel when they've been drinking," said Lt. Kevin Rieman of the Fremont County Sheriff's Office.



“Make plans to never drive impaired, and designate a sober driver or call SafeRide.” Rieman said.

Through October, there were 24 alcohol-related crashes in Fremont County, compared to 27 this time last year. There have been two alcohol-related fatalities this year in Fremont County.

Fremont County law enforcement is reminding everyone to never drive impaired and to always wear your seat belt.



SafeRide is now in operation on weekends in Lander and Riverton, so call SafeRide at (307) 856-WRTA (9782).



The Fremont County DUI Task Force includes Wyoming Highway Patrol, Fremont County Sheriff's Office, and the Lander, Riverton, Shoshoni, Dubois and BIA Wind River police departments.



The Fremont County DUI Task Force recommends safe alternatives to drinking and driving:

-- It is never OK to drink and drive. Even if you have had only one alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver, use a ride sharing service or SafeRide to arrive home safely;

-- Contact SafeRide at (307) 856-WRTA (9782);

-- If you see a drunk driver on the road, contact Fremont County law enforcement immediately or dial 911;

-- Have a friend who is about to drink and drive? Take his/her keys and assist your friend in arriving home safely.



For information about this news release, please contact Cody Beers, WYDOT public relations specialist, at (307) 431-1803.